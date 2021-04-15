Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 15th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will take on familiar foes, the Cleveland Cavaliers, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight. The two sides have some history between them as they faced each other in the NBA finals for four consecutive years from 2015 to 2018.

In the previous meeting between the two sides this season, the Golden State Warriors took the W with a monumental scoreline of 129-98.

The Warriors head into this matchup as the more in-form side, winning three consecutive games. They routed the OKC Thunder 147-109 in their last outing, thanks to Steph Curry's eighth 30+ point game on the trot.

Stephen Curry (11 threes tonight) has hit 10+ threes in back-to-back games for the 2nd time in his career. He's the only player to do so multiple times.



The first time was on Feb. 25 & 27 in 2016.

Curry had 42 points in total, scoring 11 3-pointers, while Draymond Green notched up his fourth triple-double of the season to lead Golden State to a win. The Golden State Warriors' record improved to 27-28 for the season, helping them go ninth in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been in indifferent form lately, managing three wins in their last five outings. They come into this contest on the back of a 103-90 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Taurean Prince scored a team-high 25 points off the bench, while v Kevin Love and Darius Garland contributed 17 points apiece.

THREE STRAIGHT ON THE ROAD! — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 15, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Golden State Warriors in action

The Golden State Warriors will be without Kelly Oubre Jr. and Eric Paschall for the game alongside James Wiseman, who is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Oubre is currently out because of a wrist injury and has no timetable for a return, while Paschall is dealing with a hip flexor strain and will be re-evaluated in a few days.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled out Dylan Windler (knee) for the game against the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, Collin Sexton (groin) and Damyean Dotson (knee) are listed as day-to-day.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will likely field the same starting lineup from the last game.

Stephen Curry and Kent Bazemore should start proceedings on the backcourt along with Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins as the two forwards. Meanwhile, Kevon Looney should likely retain his spot as the starting center.

From the reserves, the likes of Jordan Poole, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee are likely to play the most minutes coming off the bench for the Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers might make minor changes to their lineup from the last game. If Collin Sexton does get cleared to play, he will likely start alongside Darius Garland in the backcourt. Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen are likely to start as the three frontcourt players.

From the reserves, if Dean Wade does get sent back to the bench, he will likely play the most rotation minutes along with Taurean Prince and Larry Nance Jr. for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Collin Sexton l Shooting Guard - Darius Garland l Small Forward - Isaac Okoro l Power Forward - Kevin Love l Center - Jarrett Allen.