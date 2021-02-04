Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - February 4th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing fixture in the Western Conference, the gritty Golden State Warriors will take on the slumping Dallas Mavericks in the first matchup of a two-game set on Thursday at the American Airlines Center.

The Golden State Warriors can't catch a break this season as they continue to battle with player injuries. They lost Klay Thompson before the season began and will enter this contest without a true center in their lineup.

The Warriors fell to the Celtics on Tuesday in a game that saw center Kevon Looney sustain a left ankle sprain that will keep him on the sidelines for some time. The team was already short-handed as James Wiseman got injured in their matchup with the Detroit Pistons recently. Draymond Green could play the role of their primary center in Thursday night's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors will rely heavily on Stephen Curry.'s long range game to win matches on this road trip.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks were finally able to snap their losing streak in their last outing against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavericks saw as many as six players score in double digits for their ninth win of the season. Leading the charge was none other than Luka Doncic, who posted an impressive 27 point performance in which he also added fourteen assists and eight rebounds. Porzingis came out strong with a double-double with 24 points to go with eleven boards for the night.

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle will have his eyes set on taking advantage of the short sized Golden State Warriors lineup and will be eager to add two more wins to their losing record, but not if former league MVP Stephen Curry has anything to say about it.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Injury updates

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks high-five during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center

The Golden State Warriors have their work cut out for them as they will battle underneath the rim without Kevon Looney and James Wiseman. Steve Kerr will have to get creative with his playbook or do what the Warriors do best and beat Dallas with their shoting. Fans should expect Stephen Curry and crew to turn this competition into a three-point contest.

Kevon Looney, who suffered a left ankle sprain during last night’s game against the Boston Celtics, underwent an MRI last night. The MRI confirmed the sprain.



Kevon will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/b84npDaOhq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have no injury updates ahead of their doubleheader with the Golden State Warriors. Rick Carlisle will have the luxury of using the entire roster. He will probably experiment with different lineups throughout the game to see which one proves to be most effective against the short sized Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Line-ups

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates his three pointer with Draymond Green , in front of Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have proven their mettle so far and won't back down against this challenge. Stephen Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. will feature in the backcourt. Fans can expect fireworks in the duel between two of the hottest point guards in the league as Curry and Luka go head to head in back-to-back games.

Andrew Wiggins and Juan Toscano-Anderson could come in as the two forwards to start things off. The six-foot six-inch Draymond Green will have to rise to the occasion as their primary center on this one.

The Dallas Mavericks will roll out with their usual lineup where Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson will feature in the backcourt. Coming in at the wing positions will be the two forwards, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber. In what will be a fun sight to witness, Kristaps Porzingis will reign in as the primary center as he faces off against 3-time NBA Champion Draymond Green.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Juan Toscano-Anderson, C Draymond Green

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Maxi Kleber, C Kristaps Porzingis