Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 21st, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets will lock horns in Game 3 of their first round series at the Ball Arena on Thursday. The Dubs grabbed a dominant 126-106 win in Game 2 to further increase their advantage in the series.

Stephen Curry was on fire, scoring 34 points in 22 minutes off the bench. The 34-year-old shot 70.6% and is looking all set to make his return to the starting lineup. Jordan Poole, meanwhile, continued his string of brilliant performances with a 29-point outing, while Klay Thompson added 21 points in 35 minutes.

Nikola Jokic bagged 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets. The reigning MVP was ejected in the fourth quarter after he protested a call from the referee as the Nuggets endured another defeat in the series.

Game Details

Game: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Playoffs 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, Apr. 21; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, Apr. 22; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors - Game Two

The Warriors seem to have got it all together at the most crucial stage of the season. They are riding high on confidence after two wins and will look to close the series as early as possible.

Steph Curry has been playing at an elite level since coming off the bench. He scored 16 points in the first game followed by 34 in the second. Coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Curry is close to returning to the starting lineup. When that happens, the Dubs could wreak havoc across defenses in the West.

The likes of Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II have thrived in the postseason. These stars have played a pivotal role in the team's first two wins and will look to keep performing at the same level in the rest of the playoffs.

A win in Denver would give the Warriors a huge advantage, but the Nuggets will look to win their two home games to make the series interesting. However, considering the form the Dubs are in, it looks very tough to stop them.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole; G - Klay Thompson; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Draymond Green; C - Kevon Looney.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors - Game Two

The Nuggets have not looked like their true selves in the playoffs so far. They were one of the most resilient teams in the regular season. However, with the Warriors playing the way they have, the Nuggets have struggled to get going.

Nikola Jokic has put up 25 and 26-point performances respectively in the two games, but that has not been enough for the team. The likes of Monte Morris and Will Barton have not been at their best, thanks to the Warriors' defense.

Will gets out on the break to help push the lead

With the series on the line, the Nuggets have no option but to play at a high level in their two home games. They will count on reigning MVP Jokic and the likes of Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green, who could prove to be game-winners with their two-way abilities.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris; G - Will Barton; F - Aaron Gordon; F - Jeff Green; C - Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads - April 21, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Golden State Warriors -125 Over 224.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110] Denver Nuggets +105 Under 224.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110]

The Dubs are favored in this game because of their stellar performances in the first two games of the series. The likes of Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are looking in great form. That's why the oddsmakers have picked them to get the better of the Nuggets once again.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole has averaged 25.4 PPG and 6.0 APG in the five games he has played against the Nuggets this season. The Warriors have won seven of their last 10 playoff games on the road. The total has gone over in two of the last five games for the Warriors.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have gone over the total in three of their last five games. Nikola Jokic has averaged 33 PPG and 14.4 RPG in his last five games. The Nuggets have won only four of their last ten playoff games at home

Warriors vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Warriors and Nuggets series has been a one-sided affair thus far. Although the Nuggets are expected to make a comeback in Game 3, they do not look good enough to stop the Dubs at the moment.

The Warriors have won six of their last eight playoff meetings against the Nuggets.

The Nuggets have failed to score over 108 points in their last six meetings against the Warriors.

The Warriors are ranked first in the league in points scored and assists throughout the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Nuggets game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Warriors and the Nuggets will be nationally telecast on TNT. NBC Sports Bay Area and Altitude Sports will locally air it.

