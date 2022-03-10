Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - March 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Heading into a rematch after Tuesday night's loss, the Golden State Warriors will travel to Colorado to face off against the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena for the final time this season on March 10th.

The Golden State Warriors will head into this game on the back of a 112-97 win against the LA Clippers. In a much-needed win that snapped a five-game losing streak, the Warriors found themselves improving to 44-22 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets will be coming off a 106-100 win against the Sacramento Kings. With their fourth consecutive win, the Nuggets have looked like a competitive side as they improved to 40-25 on the season.

The Denver Nuggets have already emerged as winners in the season-series with a 3-0 lead. They have a good chance of sweeping the Warriors for the season. However, facing the third-seed in the West on the second night of a back-to-back may prove to be a challenge.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Thursday, March 10th, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, March 11th, 2022; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue - Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Golden State Warriors Preview

LA Clippers v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' latest win against the LA Clippers was timely to say the least. After losing a number of games following the All-Star break, the Warriors showed some semblance of balancing things out.

While they have fallen from their position as the second-seed in the West, the Warriors continue to be a competitive side for the most part. Their offense clicked against the Clippers as six players recorded double-digit scoring. Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson led the charge with 20+ points each.

NBA G League @nbagleague



Jonathan Kuminga dropped 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in only 26 minutes off the bench last night to lead the Talk about a SPARK!Jonathan Kuminga dropped 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in only 26 minutes off the bench last night to lead the @warriors to victory. #GLeagueAlum Talk about a SPARK! 💥 Jonathan Kuminga dropped 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in only 26 minutes off the bench last night to lead the @warriors to victory. #GLeagueAlum https://t.co/mvbWmrI4Xb

However, their defense down the stretch continued to be poor as Golden State allowed the Clippers to record 36 points in the fourth quarter.

With defense being a major issue in their recent stretch of games, the Golden State Warriors will need Draymon Green to return to the rotation sooner rather than later.

Key Player - Steph Curry

Steph Curry looks on at the Golden State Warriors game

Steph Curry will be a key player for the Golden State Warriors in their upcoming fixture. Although Curry has been fairly inconsistent over the stretch of the last few games, it doesn't take much for the marksman to get going.

Curry is coming off a fairly decent 15 point outing against the LA Clippers. Although he shot poorly from beyond the arc, the Warriors superstar contributed five assists and five rebounds to go with three steals.

Steph Curry will be a major factor in the upcoming game primarily because he sat out for the previous game against Denver. However, with a good day's rest prior to this game, Curry should be available to play and contribute this time around.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Kevon Looney

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Denver Nuggets Preview

Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed an impressive stretch of wins in their last few outings. WIth another win on the books, the Nuggets have recorded four consecutive wins out of their last five games.

The game against Sacramento on Wednesday saw a relatively softer outing overall. Although Denver started out strong in the first-half, a poor third-quarter showing would allow Sacramento to get things close.

However, the Nuggets iced the game in the fourth-quarter behind some key contributions by Nikola Jokic and Monte Morris.

Heading into their next game, the Nuggets will see a few key players out of the rotation. With Will Barton and Bones Hyland both out of the rotation, Denver will have to go deep into their guard rotation for replacements.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic reacts to a play

Nikola Jokic will be a key player for the Denver Nuggets in their upcoming home game. Coming off another monster performance of 38 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, the reigning MVP continues to remind the league why he is one of the best in the business.

Jokic is by far one of the best big men in the game. Possessing an extremely versatile skillset, the point-center is undoubtedly the pillar of the Denver Nuggets.

His performance in the previous game against Golden State was masterful, to say the least. Recording 30 points in only the fourth quarter and OT, Jokic used his size and skill to absolutely dominate the undersized Warriors.

StatMuse @statmuse Nikola Jokic tonight:



46 PTS (30 in 4Q and OT)

12 REB

11 AST

3 STL

4 BLK

16-22 FG



He is the 2nd player in NBA history with a 45-point triple-double on 70% shooting. The other was Wilt Chamberlain. Nikola Jokic tonight:46 PTS (30 in 4Q and OT)12 REB11 AST3 STL4 BLK16-22 FGHe is the 2nd player in NBA history with a 45-point triple-double on 70% shooting. The other was Wilt Chamberlain. https://t.co/2GLnZnDWfr

Enjoying one of the best weeks of his career and currently at the top of his game, the Serbian is an absolute force on the basketball court.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Davon Reed | F - Austin Rivers | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Warriors vs Nuggets Match Predictions

Thursday night's marquee matchup will feature fairly balanced odds for both teams. Although the last game saw Denver walk away with the win, the Warriors were missing some key elements for the game, which could have potentially turned the tide in their favor.

The Nuggets will enjoy a homecourt advantage in this game. This makes a huge difference considering the geographical factors which most teams struggle with. However, Denver will also be playing Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back, which brings them level again.

The difference maker in this regard could be the consistency of the Warriors' defense and the size disparity favoring Denver. Should the Warriors fall into bad habits down the stretch, it's safe to say that this Nuggets team will make sure to exploit those errors.

Where to watch Warriors vs Nuggets game?

The Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets game will be nationally broadcast on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into KKSE 92.5 FM as well.

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Edited by Arnav