Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: Prediction & Match Preview - March 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers host the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center tomorrow. It is expected to be an enthralling encounter between two Western Conference heavyweights. The LA Clippers are 4th in the West with a 24-14 record, while the Warriors are one spot shy of a playoff berth in 9th (19-18).

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 11th; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, March 12th; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors needed the All-Star break to rework their strategy as they have lost 3 straight games to their Western Conference rivals. The losing streak has pushed them down the standings, and head coach Steve Kerr will be looking for a positive response from the team.

The Golden State Warriors' defense has been their biggest shortcoming this campaign, conceding 112.9 points per game. They are the 8th worst defense in the league, this is an area they will need to improve on soon if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Golden State Warriors have also been a poor offensive rebounding team, tallying just 8.1 offensive boards per game.

Key Player- Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry is one of the strongest contenders for the 2020-21 MVP award. He has been on a tear this season, averaging a mammoth 29.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. Curry has also shot an incredible 41.1% from downtown and has averaged a steal per game.

The only criticism Curry could be subjected to is the fact that he is turning the ball over thrice every game. The two-time MVP will have to be more judicious with the ball if he wants to win more games and collect his third MVP trophy this year.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G- Stephen Curry G- Damion Lee F- Andrew Wiggins F- Juan Toscano-Anderson C- James Wiseman

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have been one of the most balanced teams in the NBA 2020/21 campaign. They are the 8th best offense in the league, with 114.8 points scored per game. On the other end, they are allowing just 109.4 points per game, making them the 6th strongest defense in the NBA.

The LA Clippers also lead the NBA in 3-point shooting and free throw %, which shows how efficient Tyronn Lue's team has been so far. The LA Clippers are chasing the top seed in the west, and a win tomorrow will help them gain ground on the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers above.

Key Player- Paul George

2021 NBA All-Star Game

In 27 appearances for the LA Clippers this season, Paul George has averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 49% shooting from the floor. He remains the key to their success, owing to his playmaking prowess and ability to generate offense on a consistent basis.

George has responded to last season's criticism with some scintillating performances this year, and head coach Tyronn Lue will expect another all-round performance from him when the sides meet at the Staples Center tomorrow.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G- Patrick Beverley G- Paul George F- Kawhi Leonard F- Nicolas Batum C- Serge Ibaka

Warriors vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are the favorites going into this game because of the balanced nature of their team. The Golden State Warriors' defense is vulnerable, and there is a high possibility that this game will turn into a blowout. The Warriors' hopes of winning this game will rest on Stephen Curry's shoulders, who has been in fine form so far.

Where to watch Warriors vs Clippers

Fans can watch the Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers game on TNT. Local coverage will be available on FOX Sports Prime Ticket and NBC Sports Bay Area. The game can also be live-streamed through the NBA League Pass.

