Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - November 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will host the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on November 28th.

The Golden State Warriors will head into this game on the back of a 118-103 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. With this win, they have improved to 17-2 on the season and are currently the best team in the NBA.

The LA Clippers will head into this game on the back of a 107-96 win against the Detroit Pistons, helping them improve to 11-8 on the season. Despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard, they are on course to secure a playoff berth.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Sunday, November 28th, 2021; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, November 29th, 2021; 2:00 AM IST)

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have had one of the best starts to a season in recent history. With a 17-2 record, the Warriors top the Western Conference Table.

Since their loss against the Charlotte Hornets earlier in November, the Golden State Warriors have developed a six-game winning streak. A large part of their success can be attributed to the style of basketball the side plays.

Featuring some of the niftiest ball movement, the Warriors philosophy of finding the open man has helped carry their offense when some players haven't been able to execute individually.

As a trend, the Golden State Warriors pick up their offense in the second half of the game. With players such as Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole in the lineup, the offensive firepower on the side is only bolstered by players such as Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter Jr.

With the Warriors emerging as a championship contending side early in the season, the team still awaits the return of Klay Thompson from injury. Expected to return in the month of December, the Warriors have room to get even better.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Much of the Golden State Warriors success as a team can be attributed to Stephen Curry. Rated as arguably the greatest shooter of all time, Curry's one-man scoring runs help the Warriors put games away when the side's team offense isn't clicking.

Stephen Curry will continue to be the Golden State Warriors' key player heading into this matchup against the LA Clippers. If Curry can find his shooting stroke early in the game, the opportunity opens up for the Warriors offense to flourish.

With Curry's gravity attracting the attention of every defender on the court, him darting around and looking for screens allows other players to slip by unnoticed and get open for shots.

Facilitating the offense without having the ball in his hands, Stephen Curry's back screens, counter cuts and overall playmaking can mobilize the Golden State Warriors' offense.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers started the season off poorly but managed to find their rhythm early to correct their course. After going on a seven-game winning streak early in the month of November, the Clippers have since had a 10-4 record.

Much like the Warriors, the LA Clippers have emerged as a team that picks up their offense in the second half of games. Featuring the duo of Paul George and Reggie Jackson, the Clippers' offensive firepower is impressive.

With the addition of Eric Bledsoe to the roster, the LA Clippers intended to add a playmaker and defender in their starting rotation. While this hasn't occurred in the capacity they expected, Bledsoe has managed to be a contributor for the side.

Still awaiting the return of Kawhi Leonard from injury, the LA Clippers find themselves the fifth seed in the Western Conference table. Hoping to see their superstar return in time for the playoffs, the Clippers will look to continue their success in executing in games.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George attempts to drive past a San Antonio Spurs defender

The LA Clippers' key player for this matchup against the Golden State Warriors will be Paul George.

As the Clippers' superstar, George has had an exceptional start to the season. Having been one of the best two-way players in the NBA for years, George is now making a strong argument for the MVP award as well.

Contributing to his team's success on both ends of the floor, George functions as a scorer and playmaker routinely. Leading the team in three categories, Paul George is at the top of his game as he continues to carry the majority of the offensive load for the LA Clippers.

Heading into this game against the Warriors, George will have to spearhead the Clippers' offense early. With the Warriors' offensive schemes picking up in the second half, the LA Clippers will also have to be wary on the defensive end. The responsibility to make the team stay engaged on both ends of the floor will fall upon their leader.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Bledsoe | G - Reggie Jackon | F - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac

Warriors vs Clippers Match Predictions

The Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers matchup should prove to be interesting to watch. With two NBA Western Conference superpowers going head to head, both teams have a great chance of winning.

However, the form the Golden State Warriors are in makes it hard to favor any other team facing them. Although the LA Clippers have home court advantage, the Warriors' overall ability to execute as an offensive and defensive unit trumps most teams.

Should the Clippers manage to establish a flow early in the game while stunting the Warriors' offensive sequences, they may improve their chances of winning.

Where to watch Warriors vs Clippers game?

The Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sportrs SoCal. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into AM 570 KLAC/S KTMZ.

