Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 11th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will head to the FedEx Forum Arena for Game 5 of their Conference semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Dubs squeezed out a narrow 101-98 win in Game 4.

Stephen Curry scored 18 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, which is what paved the way for the win. He made some big shots down the stretch. The team struggled to find the net from three-point range, but showed up when it mattered the most, indicating their strong mentality.

Without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies seemed a bit off on the offensive end. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points to lead the way for the team. Tyus Jones took on the starting role with open arms, as he scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds and recorded five assists.

Despite having the lead for the entirety of the game, the Grizzlies were unable to close it out and ended up losing Game 4 by three points.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 11, 9:30 PM ET [Thursday, May 12, 7:00 AM IST]

Venue: FedEx Forum Arena, Memphis, TN

Golden State Warriors Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors — Game 4

The Golden State Warriors were able to take a comfortable 3-1 lead after their win in Game 4. But the Dubs are one team that knows that this is not a lead they can rely on.

Their performances in the series have not been very convincing. If their aim is to win the championship, the team will have to play a bit more efficiently.

Steph Curry has performed well for them. His brilliance has propelled them to a lead in this series against the Grizzlies. Klay Thompson had a good outing in Game 3, but other than that, he has struggled to make an impact in the playoffs.

However, the Dubs are going to let the three-time champion take some time. He is still in the process of getting his rhythm back after two years with no basketball.

With Gary Payton II out, the team still has a capable role player in Otto Porter Jr., The veteran has been putting up good performances on both ends and, with his contributions off the bench, the Dubs can certainly keep playing well.

Game 5 is going to be a big one for the Warriors. They will be looking to close out the series. Taking it further could give the Grizzlies a chance to make their way back. The young side is relentless and, even without their main star, could make things very difficult for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry, G - Klay Thompson, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors — Game 4

The Grizzlies will now have to face the Warriors without Ja Morant, who prior to his injury was averaging 38.3 PPG against the Dubs.

His absence will be a big loss for them, but the Grizzlies have managed to get the job done without him this season. They have a 20-6 record without Morant and they will be looking to take this as a motivation and fight for a win.

Desmond Bane had a terrific series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he has not been able to make an impact in this series. This being a vital game, the Grizzlies will need him to have a big game.

Dillon Brooks was poor in his return from suspension. With Morant out, these are the two names that will have to lead the young Grizzlies' side to success.

The team has home advantage, which has been pivotal in this series. Having fought hard throughout the season, they will not be willing to give up that easily, which is why the Dubs cannot be complacent coming into Game 5.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones, G - Desmond Bane, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - May 11, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Golden State Warriors -170 Over 218.5 [-110] -4 [-110] Memphis Grizzlies +150 Under 218.5 [-110] +4 [-110]

The Warriors are being favored in this game because of the experience their players have in important games like these.

The likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala have already won championships together. They will definitely have to fight to bag a win as the Grizzlies are a resilient side. However, considering the form Curry is in, it is going to be difficult for the oddsmakers not to go with the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry is averaging 28.3 PPG and 6.5 APG in the series against the Grizzlies. The Warriors have a 7-3 record in their last ten playoff games on the road. The Warriors have a 26-22 record in Game 5 of the playoffs.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have a 20-6 record without Ja Morant on the team. The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record in their last 10 playoff games at home. The 3-1 deficit has been only overcome 13 times in the NBA.

Warriors vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Warriors versus Grizzlies series has been controversial and intense to watch. Both teams have had players out injured. Going into a crucial Game 5, it looks like the Warriors will be favorites.

They have a core team that has played at the highest level for years. They have not made the playoffs for two years running, which is why they will be desperate to make it to the next round and once again bring joy to the Bay Area.

The Warriors have a 7-3 record against the Grizzlies in the playoffs.

The Warriors have a defensive rating of 109.8 in the playoffs, while the Warriors have a defensive rating of 108.9.

The Warriors lead the playoffs in points scored per game, while the Grizzlies are ranked second.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Grizzlies game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Warriors and the Grizzlies will be nationally televised on TNT. NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southeast.

