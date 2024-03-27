Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 26) 

NBA Tuesday night featured four games of action, including the Golden State Warriors versus Miami Heat. The Warriors and Heat met for the second and final time this regular season with the latter leading their season series. Steph Curry and Co. looked forward to tying the series between them to avoid a sweep.

The last time the two teams played, Curry underperformed and only registered 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting. Both he and Klay Thompson had the same production in scoring and were the highest scorers during that game.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro took command of the game and scored 26 points on 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler was out during that game as he dealt with an injury. In their game tonight, Butler was also unable to play due to illness.

During the first half, the Warriors kept it competitive and didn't allow the Heat to have a significant lead over them. Curry had a decent start in the first period with seven points. Thompson started the game and had a quick six points for Golden State.

The second quarter was where the Heat kept the game competitive. Coming off the bench, Haywood Highsmith had 13 points off the bench. Bam Adebayo was also aggressive on the offensive end, as he scored 13 points as well.

The second half started with the Warriors turning things around. Draymond Green found openings for his teammates that led to more chances for them to make easy baskets. Thompson also took over in the third period and had 23 points before the fourth quarter started, giving his team a 10-point lead before the final period.

The Heat's defense wasn't enough to stop the Warriors from scoring all over the floor. They capitalized on the momentum they had during the first half and didn't look back, winning 113-92 in the end. Golden State improved to 37-34, which isn't enough for them to go up the standings. But they're starting to roll as the Play-In Tournament approaches.

Top moments and highlights from Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat

Here are the five best moments from the Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat in their final matchup of the season:

#5. Curry fumbles and tumbles for the recovery

The Warriors star point guard is an elite ballhandler. No one can steal the ball from Curry that easily, even an excellent defensive team like the Heat.

In an offensive sequence during the first quarter, the four-time champion was trying to break free from the defense. The Heat tried to be physical with Curry, especially when he didn't have the ball. But the Warriors star was too skilled and talented as despite losing the ball, he recovered it and shot it to just beat the shot clock.

#4. Defense to offense for Miami

Miami has one of the most hardworking rosters in the league. This makes them deadly when they are on a roll. Additionally, having Adebayo as the team's rim protector adds another layer of defensive tenacity.

With a block from the All-Star center, it became easy for Highsmith to lead the fastbreak and add two points to their lead.

#3. Jonathan Kuminga's lob jam

The Warriors started to take over in the third quarter as they hit the ground running. The chemistry was through the roof as Green showed off his elite playmaking skills.

As the Heat were settling down on the defensive end, the two-way forward saw an opening that led to an alley-oop jam from Jonathan Kuminga.

#2. Kuminga's dunk show

Kuminga couldn't be stopped against Miami as his dunks took over the game. Fans are well-aware of the athleticism that the dynamic forward has as he's not afraid to show it off when given the opportunity.

In an intelligent off-ball play by Thompson and Green, the lane opened up for the young forward. With the ball in hand, Draymond knew where to throw the lob for the huge jam.

#1. Monster putback jam from Kuminga

The Heat were focused on stopping Thompson from making any more shots as he was feeling it from beyond the arc. During the third period, the five-time All-Star already had five 3s in the game.

Thompson took a shot attempt from the left corner and Miami was able to contest it well. He missed, but the Heat forgot to box out Kuminga, who went up for the monster putback jam before the third quarter ended.

