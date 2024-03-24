Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report for March 24 | 2023-24

The Golden State Warriors visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup of their season series, with the Wolves winning both.

The Warriors (36-33) are 10th in the West, coming off a 123-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers at home, and have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Wolves (48-22) are third in the West, coming off a 104-91 win at home over the Cleveland Cavaliers and have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Golden State Warriors injury report for March 24

The Warriors have not listed any player on their injury report and all players are expected to be available until further notice.

Golden State Warriors starting lineup for March 24

The Warriors will start Steph Curry at PG, Brandin Podziemski at SG, Andrew Wiggins at SF, Jonathan Kuminga at PF and Draymond Green at center.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for March 24

The Wolves have listed four players on their injury report: C Rudy Gobert (left rib) and SG Anthony Edwards (finger) are questionable, while SG Jaylen Clark (Achilles) and C Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) are out.

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards?

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns underwent knee surgery on March 12 and is set to undergo re-evaluation in two weeks.

Towns, 28, underwent the procedure to address a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee following the detection of the injury in an MRI examination conducted on March 7.

The timing of the injury presents a challenge for the Timberwolves (48-22), who have achieved a 5-3 record in Towns' absence while falling to third place in the Western Conference standings as of Tuesday's games.

However, there is an optimistic outlook regarding his recovery, with the anticipation that he will be fit for the postseason, where his presence will be crucial.

During the third quarter against Utah, Edwards seized an open lane to the rim and executed a forceful dunk.

The standout player for the Timberwolves spectacularly dunked over Jazz forward John Collins, eliciting reactions from the attending crowd.

However, the thrilling moment turned painful as the 22-year-old suffered a dislocated finger during his impressive slam.

Grimacing, the shooting guard showed his teammates his dislocated finger before promptly heading to the locker room for treatment.