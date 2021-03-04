Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction & Match Preview - March 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Thursday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

In their last outing, the Golden State Warriors slumped to a 106-108 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 19-17 Warriors are ninth in the West.

Meanwhile, the 23-11 Phoenix Suns beat the injury-depleted LA Lakers 114-104 to displace the reigning champions as the second seed in a stacked Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 4th; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, March 5th; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are on a two-game skid that has seen them slip out of the playoff positions.

Defense has been a major issue for the Golden State Warriors this season, as they have conceded a high 112.7 points per game. They have also been poor in rebounds, averaging just 43.4 per match.

However, their passing has stood them in good stead this campaign. The Golden State Warriors rank first in assists per game, tallying 28 per fixture. Andrew Wiggins has been a brilliant second star for Steve Kerr, putting up 17 points, 4.5 rebounds and a block per game.

Key Player- Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers

Stephen Curry is one of the strongest contenders for the 2020-21 MVP award. He has been on a tear this season, averaging a stellar 29.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. Curry has also shot an incredible 41.1% from downtown and has also managed to average a steal per game.

The only criticism Curry could be subjected to is the fact that he is turning the ball over thrice every game. The 2-time MVP will have to be more judicious with the ball if he wants to collect his third trophy this year.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G- Stephen Curry, G- Andrew Wiggins, F- Kelly Oubre Jr., F- Draymond Green, C- Kevon Looney.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have looked a completely different outfit this year, something that is reflected in their conference standings. Their defense has been a menace, allowing the opposition only 107.4 points per game.

Off-season acquisitions Chris Paul and Jae Crowder have proven to be huge difference-makers for Monty Williams' team.

Paul has averaged a solid 16.2 points and nine assists per game on a respectable 38.5% shooting from the deep. Crowder, meanwhile, has been a key part of the rotation, putting up ten points and five rebounds in limited minutes.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker has obliterated opposition defenses this season, averaging an incredible 25 points and a steal per game on 50% shooting from the field. He has been clutch in multiple wins for the Phoenix Suns, which shows his importance in the team.

The Golden State Warriors' defense, meanwhile, has been quite iffy so far. But Booker will have the opportunity to pad his stats against the Golden State Warriors and help the Suns move closer to the no. 1 seed in their Conference.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - DeAndre Ayton.

Warriors vs Suns Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are going through a poor spell of form, while the Phoenix Suns have been quite dominant at both ends of the floor. The Suns are the favorites to win this game, barring a superhuman outing from the irrepressible Stephen Curry.

Where to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game?

Local coverage of the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game will be available on NBCS Bay Area and Fox Sports Arizona. The game can also be live-streamed through the NBA League Pass.