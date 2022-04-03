Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday. The two teams will face off for the fourth time this season. with the Warriors winning all their previous clashes.

The Warriors (49-29) are third in the West but just one game ahead of the fouth-place Dallas Mavericks (48-30). They are on a terrible slump of late and are at risk of slipping to fouth place. The Warriors have lost four of their five games but have the second-easiest schedule remaining in the league.

They are six games behind the second-place Memphis Grizzlies (59-23) and have literally no chance of climbing the table.

The Kings (29-49), meanwhile, are winning lately but are out of the playoff picture . In 12th place in the West, they could win all their remaining games but still won't move up to the play-in spots. They are building for next season with the pair of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson celebrates with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and James Wiseman are the only players on the injury report. Curry is dealing with a foot sprain, while Wiseman is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Stephen Curry Out Left Foot Sprain James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Management

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Domantas Sabonis of the Kings holds his knee.

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are both ruled out of the game due to a sore hand and a knee contusion, respectively. Terance Davis and Richaun Holmes also join them on the sidelines. Davis is recovering from a wrist injury, while Holmes is out for personal reasons. Alex Len is questionable due to back soreness.

Player Name: Status: Reason: De'Aaron Fox Out Right Hand Soreness Terence Davis Out Right Wrist - ECU Tendon Injury Domantas Sabonis Out Left Knee Contusion Richaun Holmes Out Personal Reasons Alex Len Questionable Back Soreness

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Betting Odds & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Golden State Warriors 49-29 -235 O 222 -5.5 Sacramento Kings 29-49 +194 U 222 +5.5

The Warriors are favored to win this game even though they are not in form lately. They have a better record and have also outperformed their opponents in every category at both ends of the floor. The game is at the Kings' home, which gives them a slight edge.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have lost seven of their last nine games. Jordan Poole has shot 45% from downtown in his last 16 games. Klay Thompson is averaging 22.1 points per game in his last 13 outings.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on Klay Thompson making 5+ threes.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings have won four of their last five games. The Kings are 27th in defensive rating. Harrison Barnes is averaging 5.6 rebounds.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on the Kings.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will likely deploy their most recent lineup. Jordan Poole could start in place of Steph Curry at point while Klay Thompson joins him in the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins should retain his small forward role, whilr Draymond Green starts as the power forward as usual. Kevon Looney should get back his center position.

Sacramento Kings

Due to the number of injuries on the roster, the Kings could start multiple forwards. Davion Mitchell should start as the point guard, and Justin Holiday will likely join him in the backcourt. Harrison Barnes should retain his small forward position, while Trey Lyles starts as the power forward. Damian Jones could start as the center.

Harrison Barnes is shooting 40% from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson is averaging four threes per game in his last 13 outings. The Kings are 0-3 against the Warriors.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on Jordan Poole making 5+ threes.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Sacramento Kings

G - Davion Mitchell | G - Justin Holiday | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Trey Lyles | C - Damion Jones.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Golden State Sacramento 4 votes so far