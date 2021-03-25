Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 25, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday night. The matchup will mark the fourth consecutive game that All-Star Stephen Curry will miss after suffering a tailbone injury against the Houston Rockets a week ago.

The Golden State Warriors are on a two-game skid but are hopeful they can bounce back from the setbacks, given how competitive they were during those contests. They actually won their first game without Curry, which was a 116-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday.

Draymond Green #23 high fives Kent Bazemore #26, Stephen Curry #30 and Juan Toscano-Anderson #95. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

With the Sacramento Kings among the teams rumored to be active before the trade deadline today, there’s a possibility that some of the players will be distracted before and during the game.

Nonetheless, the Kings are on a two-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games. They defeated the red-hot Atlanta Hawks 110-108 on Wednesday and were led by De’Aaron Fox, who had 37 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Injury Update

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry will miss the game against the Sacramento Kings as well as the rest of the Golden State Warriors’ contests for the next week due to a bruised tailbone. According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the two-time MVP’s MRI showed that there is still some inflammation in his tailbone.

Three ways Stephen Curry injury affects Warriors' NBA trade-deadline plans https://t.co/D0k2hngIPz via @yardbarker — Stan Chrapowicki (@POLEPAW) March 24, 2021

Both Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Marquese Chriss (lower leg) are out for the 2020-21 campaign, having been sidelined after each of them underwent season-ending surgeries.

Sacramento Kings

Jahmi'us Ramsey will remain sidelined due to a strained right hamstring. This will be his seventh consecutive missed game, but he has not been part of coach Luke Walton’s rotation since the Sacramento Kings recalled him.

Report: The Kings have recently offered Marvin Bagley to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, and Detroit declined, via @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/waq9Smiw5C — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 22, 2021

Marvin Bagley III will remain out after fracturing his left hand during last week’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Kings received a bit of good news after it was determined that the third-year player out of Duke will not need surgery, per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. He’ll be unavailable to play for four weeks, after which he will be re-evaluated.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole has taken over Stephen Curry’s starting spot, with Nico Mannion given additional playing time. Brad Wanamaker has not benefitted as much, but he is another option for coach Steve Kerr to consider.

Sacramento Kings

Hassan Whiteside has been receiving more playing time because of the injury to Bagley. Meanwhile, Nemanja Bjelica was held out of the Atlanta Hawks game on Tuesday. The Kings brass is trying to deal him ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors:

Point Guard - Jordan Poole l Shooting Guard - Kelly Oubre Jr. l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - James Wiseman

Sacramento Kings:

Point Guard - De’Aaron Fox l Shooting Guard - Tyrese Halliburton l Small Forward - Buddy Hield l Power Forward - Harrison Barnes l Center - Richaun Holmes

