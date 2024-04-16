Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament | April 16, 2024

The NBA playoffs approach, featuring a crucial elimination showdown set for Tuesday evening in the ninth versus 10th play-in round, pitting the 10th-seeded Golden State Warriors against the ninth-seeded Sacramento Kings.

This matchup sends one team packing while the victorious squad advances to face the losing side of the seventh versus eighth encounter in another must-win clash.

The Warriors and the Kings met four times in the regular season, with the series tied at 2-2.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament

The marquee Play-In showdown slated for Tuesday will be aired nationwide on TNT and Tru TV with ESPN Rado for national radio broadcast, including Siris XM, Sactown Sports 1140 AM and 95.7 The Game for local broadcast radio service.

Spread: Warriors -2.5 vs. Kings +3.5

Moneyline: Warriors -142 vs. Kings +135

Total over and under: Warriors O 224 vs. Kings U 224.5

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings preview

The Golden State Warriors navigated a tumultuous season marked by both on-court challenges and off-court developments. Yet, under the guidance of coach Steve Kerr, the team clinched the 10th seed, reigniting hopes for another shot at the NBA championship.

Ending the season with a flourish, the Warriors secured victories in four of their last five games. Their sole defeat was at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans (114-109), while triumphs were recorded against the Utah Jazz (118-110), LA Lakers (134-120), Portland Trail Blazers (100-92) and most recently, a repeat victory against the Jazz (123-116).

Steph Curry has spearheaded the Warriors' scoring efforts this season, averaging 26.4 points per game. Draymond Green has anchored the team's interior play, contributing 8.6 points per contest while leading the team with 7.2 rebounds per game.

Sacramento endured a late-season slump, tumbling down the Western Conference standings with a closing record of 2-5. The Kings secured victories solely against lesser-ranked opponents, triumphing over the Brooklyn Nets (107-77) and the Trail Blazers (121-82).

However, they suffered defeats against the New York Knicks (120-109), Boston Celtics (101-100), OKC Thunder (112-105), Pelicans (108-107), and the Phoenix Suns (108-107).

The Kings dominated their season finale, cruising to a commanding 39-point victory over the Trail Blazers. As substantial 16.5-point favorites at home, they comfortably covered the spread.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings starting lineups

The Warriors will start Steph Curry at PG, Klay Thompson at SG, Andrew Wiggins at SF, Draymond Green at PF and Trayce Jackson-Davis at center.

The Kings will start De'Aaron Fox at PG, Keon Ellis at SG, Harrison Barnes at SF, Keegan Murray at PF and Domantas Sabonis at center.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings betting tips

Steph Curry has averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists with 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks. His assists prop is set at over/under 5.5 and is favored to go under at -105.

De'Aaron Fox has averaged 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists with 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks. His assists prop is set at over/under 6.5 and is favored to go under at -114.

Domantas Sabonis has averaged 19.4, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists with 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks. His rebound prop is set at over/under 13.5 and is favored to go over at +100.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings predictions

Recent performances paint a vivid picture of contrasting trajectories for both teams. The Warriors concluded their season in impressive fashion, securing victories in 10 of their last 12 outings. With a seasoned roster that still embodies the essence of a dynasty, they appear to be hitting their stride at precisely the right moment.

Conversely, the Kings faced considerable challenges reaching the season's end. They stumbled, losing five of their final seven matchups, with only wins over the Nets and Trail Blazers to show for their efforts. Notably, their last triumph against a playoff-bound team dates back to April 2 when they defeated the Clippers 109-95.

Given these dynamics, it's difficult to envision the untested Sacramento squad effortlessly flipping the switch on Tuesday night. Thus, anticipate the Warriors to emerge victorious and cover the spread, advancing to the next stage of the postseason.

