Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - December 15th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Preseason

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 15th, 10 PM ET (Wednesday, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Both the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have shown a bit of cohesion in their respective preseason games so far. While the former is yet to field a few key players, the Kings have more or less narrowed down on their starting lineup and are unlikely to experiment much with their rotation now.

Golden State Warriors Preview

It was a case of shaking off the dust for the Golden State Warriors in their only preseason game so far. Stephen Curry was visibly off the mark, as were the rest of the mainstays. The second unit including the likes of Kent Bazemore, Jordan Poole, and Damion Lee did show some momentum though.

Juan KNEW Jordan's shot was goin' down



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/beljniQF6D — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 13, 2020

Golden State Warriors fans are yet to have a look at their new center James Wiseman who has been working on his three-point shot in workouts. Draymond Green has also started with light activity but both the players are still expected to miss the entire preseason after testing positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Key Player - Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. did a bit of everything in his preseason debut for the Golden State Warriors. His distance shooting was suspect but he managed 10 points and a whopping three blocks in just 22 minutes of playing time. Steve Kerr will be hoping for more two-way excellence from him in the next game.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Paschall, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have a fairly deep roster for the 2020-21 season. But if they were looking to zero-in on the go-to guys in the preseason, they would be disappointed as of now. De'Aaron Fox has been average at best and will be hoping to regain his rhythm soon to justify his max extension.

Advertisement

Buddy Hield had a huge 26-point outing against Portland on Sunday but it's yet to be seen if he has a future with the Sacramento Kings. Tyrese Haliburton has the fans intrigued after his 11 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in the same encounter.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings have a history of committing blunders with their draft picks but they hit the bullseye with De'Aaron Fox. He has what it takes to lead the franchise to the playoffs, but needs to showcase it on the court. He'll be hoping to do better than the 38.1% shooting and four turnovers per game from the first two preseason outings.

Advertisement

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Nemanja Bjelica, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes

Warriors vs Kings Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings have got more practice under their belt than the Golden State Warriors. In fact, they've got more depth of the two sides as well. A bit of Stephen Curry madness can always turn the tide, but don't expect him to play extended minutes in this affair.

The Sacramento Kings will mean business in this tie, while the Golden State Warriors are likely to tinker with their rotation a bit. Expect the former to have an edge in this game.

Where to watch Warriors vs Kings?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California with TNT featuring the national telecast. You can also live stream this match-up via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Sacramento Kings 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5