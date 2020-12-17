Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - December 17th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Preseason

Date & Time: Thursday, December 17th, 9 PM ET (Friday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Missing key players due to COVID, Golden State Warriors have given a fairly decent account of themselves so far. Meanwhile, it's all been about depth for the Sacramento Kings with different players rising to the occasion in different games.

Golden State Warriors Preview

For the Golden State Warriors, the focus has been on Stephen Curry and just how good he is after enduring an injury-laden campaign. Draymond Green and James Wiseman remain sidelined but rookie Nico Mannion has managed to showcase his passing ability on a few occasions.

29 points. 28 minutes.



Stephen Curry got buckets Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/76z7bu7MUM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 16, 2020

Kelly Oubre Jr. has looked solid defensively but his shooting is still a bit rusty. Marquese Chriss has surprisingly surfaced as a stretch center and if he can space the floor consistently, he'll be an impact player for the Golden State Warriors off the bench.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry looked like his usual self on Tuesday when he managed 29 points in three quarters. Curry's shooting is as smooth as usual but his handles haven't lost any sharpness either. He'll be expecting to play substantial minutes to get his final bit of practice before Golden State Warriors' opening game on 22nd December.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Marquese Chriss, Kevon Looney

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings have given respectable playing time to the majority of their deep roster in the three preseason games so far. As such, several names have managed to impress including rookie Tyrese Haliburton. Kyle Guy shone through with his game-winning 20-point effort off the bench last time around.

Besides these, the Sacramento Kings' starting backcourt of De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield has looked solid in phases. Fox is as hard to catch as ever and Hield is making pretty much every shot from downtown. Hassan Whiteside had a strong outing on both ends of the court with 11 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in the Sacramento Kings' last outing against the Golden State Warriors.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield

A career 41.1% shooter from downtown, Buddy Hield has always carried that scoring threat for the Sacramento Kings. The same was on display on Tuesday where he managed 18 points with five made threes. However, Hield has shown more defensive acumen in the preseason and needs to build on the same.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes

Warriors vs Kings Match Prediction

Sacramento Kings feel like the more well-oiled unit at the moment. Golden State Warriors have struggled with Stephen Curry off the floor. The fact that both Fox and Hield are unlikely to be pulled from the game early on only tips the odds in the Kings' favor. Expect them to come out on top in another closely fought affair.

Where to watch Warriors vs Kings?

Local telecast of the game will be taken care of by NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California. National broadcast of the same will be available on ESPN. You can also live stream this match-up via the NBA League Pass.

