Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - March 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Californian rivals Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings clash for the second time this season. While the Kings have found some rhythm following the All-Star break, the converse is true for the Warriors.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, March 24th, 10 PM ET (Friday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Golden State Warriors Preview

The streaky Golden State Warriors have experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows this season. Their latest matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers was a case of both as Steve Kerr's men first erased a 24-point deficit and then managed just 13 points in the fourth quarter to record a second loss on the trot.

Stephen Curry will miss the matchup against the Sacramento Kings with a tailbone injury. Andrew Wiggins is the primary option for the Golden State Warriors for the time being. Although he had a tough outing against Philly, Wiggins is averaging 21.3 points per game since the All-Star break.

Jordan Poole has taken up some of the offensive load for the Golden State Warriors as well. The sophomore is averaging 20.6 points per game on a 50-40-90 clip since returning from the G-League.

Key Player - Draymond Green

Draymond Green

Draymond Green missed the previous matchup against the Sacramento Kings but his role becomes all the more important in the absence of Stephen Curry. The three-time All-Star binds the Golden State Warriors together on both offense and defense. Draymond's scoring is at its worst since his rookie year, but the seasoned veteran is averaging 9.7 assists and eight boards per game since February.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Jordan Poole, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have started to gather some steam since the All-Star break. Luke Walton's men have won five out of their eight games in the second half of the season. They beat the Atlanta Hawks the other night to stretch their current unbeaten run to two games.

Rookie Tyrese Haliburton played a huge role for the Sacramento Kings in this matchup. He scored 17 points against Atlanta including two clutch free throws to give his side the ultimate lead.

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly acquired point guard Delon Wright from the Detroit Pistons but he's unlikely to feature against the Golden State Warriors. Their own trade candidate, Harrison Barnes, is drawing interest from several teams and his participation in this matchup is also questionable.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox (right)

De'Aaron Fox had a tough outing in the previous matchup against the Golden State Warriors but he's been playing like a man on a mission of late. Fox scored 37 points on 65% shooting last night. He's the reason behind the Sacramento Kings' recent uptick in fortunes. Fox is averaging 26.4 points on 48.3% shooting along with 8.3 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Tyrese Haliburton, F Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, C Richaun Holmes

Warriors vs Kings Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors have been fairly volatile this season. The absence of Stephen Curry makes matters worse for Steve Kerr's men. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are finally playing some coherent basketball. Their defense has been a hit or a miss but De'Aaron Fox and co. are showing their mettle on the offensive side in clutch situations. Expect the Kings to dominate this game.

Where to watch Warriors vs Kings?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

