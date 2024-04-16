Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 16 | 2024 NBA In-Season Tournament

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings face off in an elimination contest for the second consecutive season on Tuesday in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament.

After both teams appeared to have gained an edge in the standings, they dropped into the 9-10 seed matchup after succumbing to losses on the same night on Apr. 12. The LA Lakers leapfrogged the two to secure eighth.

Only one of the Warriors or Kings will advance, just a year after their epic first-round playoffs clash last season in the third vs. sixth seed matchup. Golden State won in seven games behind Steph Curry's 50-point night in the series decider.

The scales were tipped in the Kings' favor after they took a 2-0 lead. The feeling is the same this time, but crucial injury absences could impact the game and favor the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors injury report for Apr. 16

The Warriors will be without Gary Payton II. He's dealing with a calf injury.

Sacramento Kings injury report for Apr. 16

The Kings will remain without long-term absentees Kevin Heurter and Malik Monk. Both could miss the rest of the year with shoulder and knee injuries, respectively.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 16

The Warriors will start with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Point guards Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones Shooting guards Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemski Small forwards Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody Gui Santos Power forwards Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Centers Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney Usman Garuba

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 16

The Kings will start with De'Aaron Fox, Keon Ellis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

Point guards De'Aaron Fox Davion Mitchell Jordan Ford Shooting guards Keon Ellis Colby Jones Chris Duarte Small forwards Harrison Barnes Sasha Vezenkov Kessler Edwards Power forwards Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Centers Domantas Sabonis Alex Len JaVale McGee

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Key Matchups

The Warriors-Kings game could go right down to the wire. The Warriors hold the edge as the favorites, but the Kings have matchup threats that could sway the game in their favor.

De'Aaron Fox must perform as well as Steph Curry, if not outperform him in this clash. Fox should look to involve Curry in as many possessions as possible to cause fatigue and throw him off his offensive game to give the Kings a shot.

The other matchup is between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis. The former All-Stars will have a physical battle down low, which both aren't fazed by. The game could heavily swing depending on Green's ability to limit Sabonis, considering the latter is one of the primary creators and scorers with Monk and Huerter out.

