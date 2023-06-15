“Got 2 retired jerseys in 2 different cities" - Shaquille O'Neal takes shot at Orlando Magic not retiring his jersey

Shaquille O'Neal, widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA players in history, enjoyed a storied career that spanned several decades. Throughout his illustrious journey, he proudly represented six different teams. O'Neal achieved remarkable success, securing four NBA championships, three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, O'Neal's jersey has been rightfully retired by both the Lakers and the Heat. However, there remains one team whose rafters have yet to showcase his retired jersey: the Orlando Magic.

Surprisingly, despite his numerous accolades, Big Diesel expresses a desire for the Magic to bestow him with this honor, highlighting a special connection to the team where his career first took flight.

“If you count my points and rebounds, quadruple platinum. I got two retired jerseys in two different cities, I’m still waiting on that call from the Orlando Magic,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal’s career with the Orlando Magic

O’Neal began his NBA career with the Orlando Magic. He was the number one overall pick in the 1992 Draft. He played there for four seasons and wore a number 32 jersey.

Teaming up with Penny Hardaway, O'Neal played a pivotal role in guiding the Orlando Magic to one of their most successful stretches in franchise history. O'Neal was named Rookie of the Year in his first season with the organization. During his rookie season, he averaged 23.4 points and 13.9 rebounds. The Magic finished 41-41, a 20-win improvement over the previous season.

In his second season, O’Neal continued his success. He averaged 29.4 points and shot 60 percent from the field. He led the Magic to their first-ever playoff appearance. O’Neal averaged a double-double in the Magic’s first-round loss to the Indiana Pacers.

In his third year in Central Florida, O’Neal continued his early domination of the league. He led the league in scoring with 29.3 points per game. He finished second in the MVP voting to David Robinson of the San Antonio Spurs.

O’Neal and his Magic won their first-ever playoff series. They defeated the Boston Celtics in the first round. The young group then took out the legendary Michael Jordan and the 1995 Chicago Bulls in the second round.

The Magic eventually lost in the NBA Finals to the Houston Rockets. O’Neal averaged 28.0 ppg and 12.5 rpg in the Finals.

In his final season with the Magic, he missed 28 games with an injury. O’Neal still averaged a double-double with 26.6 ppg and 11.0 rpg. They made it to the Eastern Conference finals and were swept by the Chicago Bulls.

