A common narrative surrounding LeBron James over his 17-year NBA career is that he has not been surrounded with the greatest talent. Has that always been the case? The answer is most certainly no. The King has teamed up with a few superstars during his championship-winning years. Here, take a look at the greatest starting five of LeBron James' teammates.

Greatest starting 5 featuring LeBron James' teammates

King James has won four NBA championships in his career. Two with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, the famous 2016 NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and most recently with the LA Lakers in 2020. He has won the NBA Finals MVP in all four of those championship seasons but has been aided by a number of high-quality players.

Of course, LeBron James has been the driving force behind the success of those squads, but his superstar teammates and supporting cast have performed their roles admirably as well.

This list will look at the greatest starting 5 featuring LeBron James' teammates. The King does not make this starting lineup, of course.

Without further ado, here are Lebron's top 5 teammates over his storied career.

Rajon Rondo

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Very few ball-dominant players have found the right way to play off of LeBron James, as Rajon Rondo did during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Now a two-time NBA champion, Rondo was the third-best player on the LA Lakers roster during the 2020 Playoffs run.

LeBron James' great court vision and ability to make the right plays on the offensive end results in him performing the role of point guard for most of his teams. His tendency to dictate play means that natural point guards have not flourished around him.

However, Rondo took advantage of every minute he played during the 2020 NBA Playoffs and was an essential piece off the bench for the LA Lakers.

Rondo was expected to be a role player for the side but ended up taking on much larger responsibility. He averaged 9 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds per game in the 2020 NBA postseason, while shooting 40% from the three-point line on 3.1 attempts per game. His efficient shooting saw him play more minutes in the 2020 postseason but more importantly, Rondo also showcased his vintage playmaking and controlled the offense for long periods.

Kyrie Irving

2016 NBA Finals - Game Five

Kyrie Irving played three seasons alongside LeBron James in Cleveland and was a huge part of their NBA Finals win in the legendary 2016 NBA Finals.

Though Irving is listed as a point guard, his handling and shoot-first mindset gelled well with LeBron James' all-around approach.

Irving averaged 22 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds per game on 47% shooting from the field and 39% from the three-point line with LeBron James in 200 regular season games.

One of Kyrie Irving's most impressive traits was his ability to take his game to another level during the NBA Playoffs. He had an extraordinary 2016 NBA Finals, with averages of 27 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Irving recorded three 30-point games in the 2016 NBA Finals and had shooting splits of 47/40/94. To top things off, he hit the series-clinching shot in game seven after Lebron James blocked Andre Iguodala's layup attempt.