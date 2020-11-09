NBA Free Agency 2020: Serge Ibaka could come to the LA Lakers rescue, as Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee's futures remain uncertain

With Serge Ibaka being a free agent this off-season, many teams will have their eyes on him. A 7' center with the ability to shoot would be a valuable addition to many teams, including the LA Lakers, in the upcoming NBA Free Agency 2020. Ibaka posted career-high numbers with the Toronto Raptors last season:15.4 points and 1.5 assists per game.

Serge Ibaka's night.

15 points

8 rebounds

3 blocks. pic.twitter.com/8VTOJxRcoM — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 23, 2016

Even though he is no longer the blocking machine he used to be, Serge Ibaka has shown his composure and utility in crucial moments, grabbing rebounds and defensively shutting down opponents.

NBA Free Agency 2020: An NBA source indicates that Serge Ibaka could be heading to the LA Lakers

Serge Ibaka vs Los Angeles Lakers

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the LA Lakers have shown interest in Serge Ibaka:

"From a personnel standpoint, he is exactly the kind of combo big guy that team [the Lakers] needs,” one general manager said. “They have had interest in him before, and they will again. When he is healthy, he is an excellent spot starter at the 5 (center) and the 4 (power forward). He is as good a bench big guy as there is in the league. He was a really credible 3-point threat last year. If he is willing to accept what the Lakers can afford to give him, I know they would want him."

In NBA Free Agency 2020, LA Lakers' big men, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard are both flight risks. Dwight Howard's recent exploits in the playoffs have helped him attract the interest of many teams, as per NBA Trade Rumors.

JaVale McGee, on the other hand, has a player option that he is yet to decide upon.

Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee

LeBron James' recent dinner with former teammate and free agent Tristan Thompson sparked a bevy of NBA Trade rumors indicating that the LA Lakers could pursue big men this off-season. The latest player to be linked with the Lakers in this regard is Serge Ibaka.

The @Lakers are expected to look around for all good-fit veterans willing to sign for a discount in free agency. According to sources, Serge Ibaka is high up among the options.



For @HeavySan:https://t.co/gAgvetXE8a — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) November 8, 2020

Serge Ibaka is one of the hotter names in the NBA Free Agency 2020. That is because he is a veteran center with championship experience and could provide teams with height and strength.

He is certainly one who could benefit the LA Lakers. Ibaka could come off the bench and provide the LA Lakers with crucial rebounds and blocks.