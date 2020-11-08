NBA Free Agency 2020: The Case for and against Dwight Howard signing with the Golden State Warriors this off-season

The LA Lakers were recently crowned the 2020 NBA Champions in the Orlando Bubble. Center Dwight Howard played a key role and although he did not start, he came off the bench to give the franchise vital minutes and made a difference on both ends of the floor. As a result, Howard has fielded interest from several franchises going into NBA Free Agency 2020, with one such franchise being the Golden State Warriors.

With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson returning, the Warriors will be contenders to win it all next season. However, the Bay Area franchise desperately needs a center who can go up against the NBA's elite big men. With Dwight Howard reportedly looking for a bigger contract, the two parties have been heavily linked in recent weeks.

Klay Thompson is back at his first Warriors practice since tearing his ACL 🙏



(via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/fN4XC7dhGl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2020

Here are the pros and cons of Dwight Howard potentially signing with the Golden State Warriors during NBA Free Agency 2020.

NBA Free Agency 2020: The Case for Dwight Howard signing with the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors

After half a decade of dominance, the Golden State Warriors dynasty crumbled to injury. It started with a devastating achilles tendon injury to Kevin Durant. With the 2019 NBA Finals evenly poised, Klay Thompson tore his ACL. Things went from bad to worse when Steph Curry was ruled out of the 2019-2020 NBA season with a broken hand.

A year later, the Warriors are finally healthy and set to come back hungrier than ever. This spells bad news for the rest of the league and could tempt Dwight Howard into signing with the franchise during NBA Free Agency 2020.

However, the chance to win a second ring could be the strongest attraction for Dwight Howard. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are all still in their prime, and insiders claim the Warrior's famed shooting is looking better than ever.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors reflect on what it’s like to play for a team that wasn’t always championship-caliber. Jon Wertheim reports, Sunday on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/342ivQdOJn pic.twitter.com/KeBN2NfNkY — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 11, 2019

To compete, all that the team needs is a hard-nosed center and Dwight Howard fits the bill. He brings experience, elite rim protection and is a huge lob threat. He showcased it numerous times for the LA Lakers last season and could certainly do it for the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors could offer Dwight Howard a realistic path to multiple championships with the franchise if he chooses to move there during NBA Free Agency 2020.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Case against Dwight Howard signing with the Golden State Warriors

Dwight Howard

While there is no doubt that the Golden State Warriors will be an incredible regular season team, there is a chance they could fall short in the playoffs. While it does sound harsh, the current roster has far too many holes to make a deep postseason run. The Warriors need depth in several positions, and more importantly, experienced defensive expertise.

Y'all remember when @DwightHoward hit a logo three to finish the NBA Finals? pic.twitter.com/IhpI2wtWId — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 14, 2020

After missing an entire season, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are bound to be rusty and could take a while to find their best form. The Western Conference is extremely competitive and there's no room for error.

With the player receiving interest from multiple contenders, including the LA Lakers, during NBA Free Agency 2020, it may be a much safer choice for Dwight Howard to avoid a move to the Golden State Warriors this off-season.

