Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview and Prediction for Sep. 2 | 2025 EuroBasket

Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of the four games scheduled in EuroBasket 2025 on Tuesday. Two Group C teams are set to face each other for the fifth time in EuroBasket, with Greece leading the head-to-head matchup by 3-1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a star in this tournament. In the last two group phase games, he is averaging 29.0 points, and the Greece star is expected to show up once again as Jusuf Nurkic-led Bosnia and Herzegovina are set to enter with a suffocating defensive strategy to stop the Greek Freak.

While Bosnia and Herzegovina remains in contention for the knockout round, their record isn't too great. Compared to the unbeaten Greece (3-0), they have lost two of their three games.

Greece vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina preview, prediction and game details for EuroBasket

The Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina game is scheduled for Tuesday at Spyros Kyprianou Arena, Limassol. The game will tip off at 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 a.m. EST). The fans can watch the game on Courtside 1891, a subscription-based platform by FIBA.

Greece vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina preview

Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina faced each other a couple of times in EuroBasket before; however, there haven't been too many meetings between the two. Irrespective of their previous record, Nurkic's team will come out with new confidence since they defeated Greece in their last meeting.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, the Greek team is easily one of the most formidable teams in this tournament. He is tied with Lauri Markkanen for the most points averaged this tournament, only behind Luka Doncic.

Bosnia and Herzegovina haven't been particularly great in their attack. They have shot only 25% from the 3-point line and under 70% from the free-throw line. On the other hand, Greece has shot over 47% from the 3-point line. With Antetokounmpo attacking their paint and their 3-point shooters covering him, it would be a difficult task for the 41st-ranked team in FIBA rankings.

Greece vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina EuroBasket Lineups

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Amar Alibegovic

Edin Atic

Jusuf Nurkic

Miralem Halilovic

Amar Gegic

Ajdin Penava

Aleksandar Lazic

Adin Vrabac

Adnan Arslanagic

Kenan Kamenjas

John Roberson

Tarik Hrelja

Greece

Kostas Papanikolaou

Kostas Sloukas

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dinos Mitoglou

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis

Dimitris Katsivelis

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Tyler Dorsey

Alexandros Samodurov

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Greece vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina predicted starting lineups

Bosnia and Herzegovina

G - Amar Gegic | G - Aleksandar Lazic | F - Edin Atic | F - Amar Alibegovic | C - Jusuf Nurkic

Greece

G - Kostas Sloukas | G - Tyler Dorsey | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Dinos Mitoglou

Greece vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction

Both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece have their strengths through which they can execute their game plan. While Antetokounmpo's Greek team will push with their dominating offense lineup, Bosnia and Herzegovina's defensive outlay in the first three games gives them an edge to put in a good fight.

However, will that defense be able to contain a dominant player like Giannis and the shooters around him? It remains to be seen.

Our Prediction: Greece will win.

