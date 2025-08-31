Greece vs Georgia Preview and Prediction for Aug. 31 | 2025 EuroBasket

The 2025 EuroBasket continues on Sunday, with six games on the schedule, including Greece vs. Georgia in Group C action. The two teams are set to clash at the Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center in Limassol, Cyprus, for their third game of the preliminary round.
Greece is no longer a European powerhouse like it once was, but they still boast Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is one of the best players in the world today. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar hasn't found success on the international stage, with Greece finishing 8th in the 2024 Olympics and fifth-place efforts in the 2015 and 2022 EuroBasket.
On the other hand, Georgia has been making strides in basketball after making their FIBA World Cup debut in 2023. They are led by two NBA veterans in Sandro Mamukelashvili and Goga Bitadze. Mamukelashvili signed with the Toronto Raptors this summer, while Bitadze plays for the Orlando Magic.
Greece vs. Georgia Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket
The Group C game between Greece and Georgia is scheduled for Sunday at the Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center in Limassol, Cyprus. It will tip off at 3 p.m. local time and 8 a.m. EST. The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891 worldwide.
It's also available on Ertflix and Novasports in Greece and the Georgian Public Broadcaster in Georgia.
Greece vs. Georgia Preview
Greece and Georgia have only played against each other six times due to the latter's low level in terms of basketball in the 1990s and 2000s. Their first matchup happened at the 2011 EuroBasket, with Greece getting the 73-60 win.
The Greeks have a dominant record of 5-1 against the Georgians, with the lone defeat happening in a friendly on Aug. 23, 2017. It was part of their preparations for the EuroBasket, which was won by Slovenia that year.
Greece and Georgia EuroBasket Rosters
Greece
- Kostas Papanikolaou
- Kostas Sloukas
- Giannoulis Larentzakis
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Dinos Mitoglou
- Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
- Dimitris Katsivelis
- Kostas Antetokounmpo
- Vassilis Toliopoulos
- Tyler Dorsey
- Alexandros Samodurov
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Georgia
- Rati Andronikashvili
- Kamar Baldwin
- Giorgi Ochkhikidze
- Duda Sanadze
- Kakha Jintcharadze
- Aleksandre Phevadze
- Beka Burjanadze
- Tornike Shengelia
- Giorgi Korsantia
- Goga Bitadze
- Giorgi Shermadini
- Sandro Mamukelashvili
Greece vs. Georgia Predicted Starting Lineups
Greece
G - Kostas Sloukas | G - Tyler Dorsey | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Dinos Mitoglou
Georgia
G - Kamar Baldwin | G - Duda Sanadze | F - Sandro Mamukelashvili | F - Tornike Shengelia | C - Goga Bitadze
Greece vs. Georgia Prediction
Despite not being the favorite to win the 2025 EuroBasket, Greece still has a stronger roster than Georgia. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a difference maker, though Georgia proved they are capable of upsets after beating defending champs Spain in their first game of the tournament.
Nevertheless, the prediction is a double-digit win for Greece.
