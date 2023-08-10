Greece vs Italy FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 10th: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Italy is looking to win the Acropolis International Basketball Tournament when they take on Greece in a tune-up game for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Gli Azzurri is coming off a narrow 89-88 win over Serbia on Wednesday. Simone Fontecchio of the Utah Jazz led the way with 13 points, six rebounds and two assists. Achille Polonara had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while NBA prospect Matteo Spagnolo added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.

On the other hand, host nation Greece lost the first game of the tournament to Serbia 71-64 on Monday. Playing without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece had to rely on Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos. He had 19 points and six rebounds, while Ioannis Papapetrou added 11 points in 25 minutes.

Italy vs Greece game details

Date: August 10, 2023 (Thursday)

August 10, 2023 (Thursday) Time: 12:45 p.m. ET | 10:15 p.m. IST

12:45 p.m. ET | 10:15 p.m. IST Venue: O.A.C.A. Olympic Indoor Hall, Athens, Greece

A win for Italy will crown them the 32nd Acropolis Tournament Champions. For Greece to lift the title, they will have to win by at least 14 points to break a three-way tie between them, Italy and Serbia.

Where to watch Italy vs Greece?

Fans in Europe can watch the game for free via ERT World. The game will also be broadcasted on ERTFlix with a slight delay.

Italy's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Italy will play three more games after their short stint in Greece. They will head back home to Ravenna and face Puerto Rico on Aug. 13. They then fly to Shenzen, China and play two more tune-up games.

Gil Azzure is scheduled to face Brazil on Aug. 20 and New Zealand on Aug. 21. They will play in the first game of the entire FIBA World Cup on Aug. 25 against Angola at the Philippine Arena, Bocaue, Bulacan. They are in Group A along with hosts Philippines and the Dominican Republic.

Greece's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

After their game against Italy on Thursday, Greece will have more than a week of rest before flying to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. They are scheduled to face Team USA on Aug. 18 at the Etihad Arena before taking on Germany the next day in the same venue.

Greece were drawn to Group C at the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Jordan, New Zealand and the United States. The Greeks are matched up with Jordan in the first game of the group stage on Aug. 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines.

