"Guys are banged up" - Brian Winhorst asserts NBA superstars hopping on Team USA doesn't guarantee gold in Olympics

ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes that Team USA basketball has a clear-cut advantage in world basketball. After Joel Embiid committed to play for the team, the popular opinion has them as the leader against the rest of the world.

However, when Malika Andrews asked Windhorst on "NBA Today" if Team USA was a clear-cut favorite for the Olympics in 2024, he vehemently denied it. The analyst said that the advantage of American basketball on the global stage is eliminated. Windhorst also added that, despite star players committing to play for the team, there is no certainty that they would be healthy after the season is over.

"No, they will not be (a clear-cut favorite)," Windhorst said. "They will be a favorite, but our advantage in world basketball is pretty much eliminated. Also, a commitment in October doesn't mean you are gonna be able to play next July.

"That's not that these guys are gonna back out, I just know that guys are banged up. Number of these players are older. Joel Embiid and LeBron James couldn't have played if the Olympics were this summer because they were banged up."

Windhorst also said that despite Kevin Durant playing high-level basketball, Team USA barely won in the 2020 Olympics. He also reminded that the USA basketball team has lost six times in the last three major tournaments and they would need the best talent to win it all in the Olympics 2024.

However, players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and Devin Booker have committed to play for the team. It is difficult to say that any team would have a chance against them.

Joel Embiid has decided to play for Team USA in the Olympics

Joel Embiid has committed to play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. The 2022-23 regular season MVP is the new addition to the list of players who have committed to play for the team in the Paris Olympics. Players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Jason Tatum have already expressed their desire to be part of the loaded team.

Embiid informed former NBA player and Team USA executive director Grant Hill about his decision just a few days after their meeting in Colorado. Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers held a training camp in Colorado and were also visited by Deion Sander, the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The two-time scoring champion said that he was also in contact with the French national team. However, after much thinking, he decided to join Team USA after he met with Hill.