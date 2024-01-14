"Had a triple-double btw", "6 turnovers?": Fans react to Anthony Davis' night, from triple-double to turnover dismay

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis finished with a triple-double in the game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday but it wasn't his most efficient game, and NBA fans had varied reactions on social media.

The eight-time NBA All-Star finished the road game in Utah with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists, but it was not enough to stop them from bowing to the Jazz, 132-125. Making matters worse for ‘AD,’ he went 5-of-21 from the field and had six turnovers.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the tangled game that Davis had. Below are what some of them had to say:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

@idcstfumaynee wrote: had a triple double btw

Expand Tweet

@Taurus510W wrote: 6 turnovers?

Expand Tweet

@g12_lj wrote: Almost as garbage as Curry

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Anthony Davis takes responsibility for loss to Jazz despite triple-double

Anthony Davis said that the triple-double he put up against the Utah Jazz counted for nothing as they wound up with the loss and saw himself far from being efficient. It was a defeat that he took full responsibility for.

Playing without legendary LeBron James who was out because of an ankle injury, Davis and the Lakers had a great start in their road game in Utah.

However, after taking a 39-31 lead at the end of the opening quarter, they could not stave off the charge of the Jazz the rest of the way, eventually falling, 132-125.

Anthony Davis had a good first half but could not get it going in the second. He nonetheless finished the game with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists, but also had six turnovers as he shot only 23.8% (5-of-21) from the field.

Following the game, the 30-year-old owned up to their defeat to the Jazz, saying (via Sports Illustrated):

“Everyone did their job except me. I didn't do my job. Obviously, Bron was out and everyone has to step up and those guys did. Except myself. So this one’s on me.”

The loss was the second straight for the Lakers, who have dropped to 19-21 for the season and are in 11th place in the Western Conference.

The Lakers can redeem themselves in their game against the streaking OKC Thunder on Monday at home.

In the ongoing NBA season, Anthony Davis leads his team in scoring (25.3 points), rebounds (12 rebounds), and blocks (2.5 blocks) in 36.1 minutes of play.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!