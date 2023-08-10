Hall of Fame ceremony 2023: Schedule, streaming options, venue, and other details

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony is a momentous occasion for former players as it is a celebration of their individual careers while placing them in the league's long-standing legacy.

2023 Hall of Fame Candidates:

For the upcoming ceremony, there are 12 candidates who will be inducted. They are the following:

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade

LA Lakers forward Pau Gasol

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

WNBA legend Becky Hammon

1976 Women's Olympic Basketball Team

David Hixon

Gary Blair

Gene Bess

Gene Keady

Jim Valvano

Each inductee will also be assigned a presenter at the ceremony:

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki - Jason Kidd and Steve Nash

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker - Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade - Allen Iverson

LA Lakers forward Pau Gasol - Toni Kukoc

San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich - David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker

WNBA legend Becky Hammon - Sheryl Swoopes and Teresa Weatherspoon

1976 Women's Olympic Basketball Team - Ann Meyers and Nancy Lieberman

David Hixon - Jim Calhoun and John Calipari

Gary Blair - Teresa Weatherspoon and Van Chancellor

Gene Bess - Chris Bosh, John Calipari and Roy Williams

Gene Keady - Jerry Colangelo and Tom Izzo

Jim Valvano - John Calipari

2023 Hall of Fame Schedule and Venue:

The ceremony will be held on Aug. 12 (Saturday) at the Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Before the ceremony, there will be an autograph session, a press conference and a tip-off celebration and awards gala on Aug. 11 at Mohegan Sun from Uncasville, Connecticut.

2023 Hall of Fame Streaming Options

The 2023 NBA Hall of Fame ceremony will be televised exclusively on NBA TV on Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

2023 Hall of Fame Ticket Details

Regarding the ceremony's ticket information, single-ticket event tickets went on sale April 1, while the VIP packages went on Feb. 17. There remains a number of available single-event tickets.

Ahead of 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony, Dirk Nowitzki recalls moment he was at a crossroads with the Dallas Mavericks

Dirk Nowitzki recalled the moment he had with Mavericks wherein both parties were at a crossroads (via Jordan Brodess' article for SB Nation's Mavs Moneyball).

"Of course I wanted to finish my career here and make it work," Nowitzki said. "But then of course there was disappointments, disappointments, disappointments. But I still always said, 'Hey, I want to make this work.' I would love to bring a championship to the city. Once we had the championship, I knew I was going to retire here."

After losing in the 2006 NBA Finals to the Miami Heat, the Dallas Mavericks suffered three first-round exits and one second-round exit in the four seasons that followed.

Fortunately enough, Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks were able to work everything out to pull off an incredible 2011 championship run.

They ran up against the heavily-favorite Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals. The Mavericks defeated the Heat in six games.

In that series, Nowitzki averaged 26.0 points per game (41.6% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range) and 9.7 rebounds. Against LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, the Mavericks forward was not be denied.

