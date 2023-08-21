Has LeBron James played in FIBA World Cup? Record for Team USA, stats, and other details explored

Team USA has undoubtedly been one of the most dominant teams in international basketball as superstars like LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have played for them.

LeBron James suited up for Team USA during the 2006 FIBA World Cup that took place in Japan. During the tournament, the 6-foot-9 superstar was named as the team's co-captain along with Melo and Dwyane Wade. The team finished the tournament with an 8-1 record, bagging the bronze medal.

On the way to finishing third in the competition, LeBron James provided his team with a solid all-around performance. He scored an average of 13.9 points, grabbed 4.8 rebounds, and dished 4.1 assists per game.

King James himself recognized that he was expected to step up for the team and readily embraced the role given to him. When asked about the significance of then-Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski's decision to make him co-captain, James stated:

"I'm very excited about being a captain because I am a leader. It's a big responsibility for us three being captains and going out and representing our country in the right way.

"You've got to show leadership on the court and off the court and you've got to show responsibility. We have to approach the game the right way and take care of business."

LeBron James' other appearances for Team USA

LeBron James at the Olympics

Aside from representing Team USA during the 2006 FIBA World Cup, he has also suited for the team during the Olympics. He debuted in 2004 in Athens, Greece where he played off the bench, averaging 14.6 minutes. He put up 5.8 ppg along with 2.6 rpg in eight games.

The team finished with the bronze medal, making LeBron James part of the first USA men's roster to not bring home the gold medal since active NBA players became part of the roster.

He was also part of the "Redeem Team" that competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The team was called such since they had failed to capture the top prize last time in Greece. James helped lead the team to an undefeated record on their way to the gold medal.

Finally, James' final appearance in international competition was in 2012 during the London Olympics. Team USA also won the gold medal that year, allowing LeBron to become only the second player (after Michael Jordan) to win the NBA's MVP, championship, Finals MVP, and Olympic Gold Medal in the same year.

