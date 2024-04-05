Has any NBA rookie ever scored 50 points? All you need to know

In the NBA, scoring 50 points in a game is a daunting task, even for certified veteran scorers. When it comes to a rookie player, it is hard to fathom a player who might have scored 50 points in a single game. However, the league is over 75 years old and has seen rookies defy conventions and break records that no one ever thought of.

In NBA history, there have been eight rookies who have scored at least 50 points. Elgin Baylor, who played for the Minneapolis Lakers as a rookie, was the first person to record a 50-point game as a rookie. In 1950, Baylor scored 55 points against the Cincinnati Royals.

After Baylor, came perhaps the most dominant player in NBA history. His rookie season was not even shy of any player’s MVP season. In his rookie season, Wilt Chamberlain scored at least 50 points in five different games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chamberlain's 50-point games included 55 against the Royals, 52 against the Minneapolis Lakers, 58 against the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks and 53 against the Boston Celtics.

After Chamberlain, it was rookie Rick Barry, who then played for the San Fransisco Warriors, who scored 57 points against the Knicks in 1965. In 1968, rookie Earl Monroe from the Baltimore Bullets scored 56 points against the LA Lakers. The following year, it was rookie Elvin Hayes of the San Diego Rockets who scored 54 points against the Pistons.

Rookie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Milwaukee Bucks in 1970 scored 51 points against the Seattle SuperSonics. Rookie Allen Iverson also had 50 points in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1997.

The most recent 50-point from a rookie came from Brandon Jennings. The Milwaukee Bucks’ Jennings scored 55 points in 2009 against the Golden State Warriors.

Who can claim to be the best rookie in NBA history?

Victor Wembanyama is arguably the best rookie in recent memory. The French player is perfect evidence of the changing perspective of a big man in the NBA. In his rookie year, Wemby is a block leader, which was unprecedented. His stats might make it seem like he is in a class of his own. However, that is not true.

In 1960, rookie Wilt Chamberlain changed the league forever. His scoring prowess was better than everybody. In his rookie year, Chamberlain averaged 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds. Chamberlain led the league in total points scored, points per game, total rebounds and rebounds per game.

Since then, a player has not even come close to Chamberlain’s record. However, the NBA legend’s story did not just end in the regular season. He also became the only rookie in NBA history to have a 50-point game in the playoffs.

Chamberlain had 53 points in an elimination game against the Syracuse Nationals in the first round. He again scored 50 points in another elimination game against the Boston Celtics in the second round.

Wembanyama could turn out to become a better player than Chamberlain but he isn't there yet. He is still a historically great rookie. However, Chamberlain is perhaps untouchable as an NBA rookie and he is still the best in the category by far.