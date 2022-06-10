Create
“He’d make MJ look like Joe Lacob,” “He buys the Cavs just to move them to Vegas,, “He can sign himself and draft Bronny” - Fans discuss potential names and moves as LeBron James expresses interest in owning an NBA team in Las Vegas

NBA fans react to LeBron Jaes wanting to own a team in Las Vegas.
Modified Jun 10, 2022

LeBron James is one of the top players in the NBA today, but the newly minted billionaire has plans for his next big move. James is interested in owning an NBA team in Las Vegas at some point.

Having an NBA team to Las Vegas has been a topic of conversation for some time. With teams in other sports moving to Las Vegas, it seems increasingly likely that an NBA team will do the same or that the league will expand.

Former NBA stars like Shaquille O'Neal have expressed interest in owning a Las Vegas team. Still, the idea of James expressing interest increases the likelihood of the move happening.

"I want a team in Vegas." 👀 @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! 📺 https://t.co/HIZKsBYPGF

With James essentially announcing his interest in owning a team in Las Vegas, NBA fans on Reddit went into a frenzy.

From pitching the idea of relocating the Cleveland Cavaliers to the notion of James drafting his son, there were plenty of hot takes.

“He’d make MJ look like Joe Lacob”
“He buys the Cavs just to move them to Vegas"
“He can sign himself and draft Bronny”

The main topic that most fans on Reddit wanted to discuss was what James would be like as an owner. Some even had conspiracy theories about the issue.

Many speculated on how his ownership would compare to that of another NBA legend.

A few fans also believe James and Shaq could team up as owners since both want a team in Las Vegas.

James could even bring his hometown team to Las Vegas.

While bringing the Cleveland Cavaliers to Las Vegas seems unlikely, the questionable decisions of "LeGM" have fans curious about LeBron's future team.

While the idea of James pulling a Jackie Moon is interesting, the rules would prevent him from doing so. Still, some fans think James could skirt the rules to play with his son and own a team.

With James possibly owning an NBA team in Las Vegas, his own style was not the only topic of conversation.

NBA fans speculate on the possible name of LeBron James' potential Las Vegas NBA team

NBA Fans on Reddit pitch possible names for an NBA team in Las Vegas owned by LeBron.
The possibility of an NBA team in Las Vegas owned by LeBron James had NBA fans on Reddit speculating about possible names for the team.

While plenty of things still need to happen before James owns an NBA team, it appears some fans are excited about the prospect.

Ultimately, adding a team in Las Vegas, whether a team moving or an expansion team, is significant for the NBA.

If James owns the team in Las Vegas, individually or as part of a group, it is even more significant for the league and James.

