“He just was so locked in” - Michael B. Jordan recalls watching Kobe Bryant play while sitting courtside

Kobe Bryant was known for his commitment and focus to the game of basketball, and actor Michael B. Jordan spoke with Taylor Brooks on her show about that aspect of his game. Bryant was nicked named the Mamba, and out of that nickname, the famous "Mamba mentality" was born as a homage to his dedication and killer focus on the court.

In his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, some crazy moments showed just how locked in Bryant was. From him not flinching when Matt Barnes faked throwing the ball at his head to yelling at teammates in practice.

In an NBA game, Bryant was in the zone, and it was a remarkable sight to see. Michael B. Jordan had a great story from when he sat courtside at a Lakers game two seats away from Bryant, remarking on just how absorbed he was in his craft. Jordan said:

“He [Kobe Bryant] is so locked in, he doesn’t break. So, like, saying what’s up to him in the warm-up lines, and all that stuff was cool. But then, when the game was on, sitting, like, two seats away from him. It’s just kinda like how focused he is on what he’s in the middle of and what he’s doing.”

Jordan knew Bryant as a friend, and at one point was joking about even playing Bryant in a documentary movie about Kobe Bryant. However, when Bryant was on the court, he cared about winning and dominating his opponent.

Kobe Bryant is one of the great NBA competitors

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant with the ball in his final game

Kobe Bryant is one of the best players in NBA history and one of the best scorers ever to touch a basketball. He scored the second-most points in an NBA game with 81, and in his last game in the NBA dropped 60 points at 37 years old.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 15 years ago today, KOBE BRYANT's 81-point masterpiece.



By Quarter: 14, 12, 27, 28

ONLY 18 PTS on Jalen Rose

Lakers down by 18 in the 2nd half

HE outscored TOR 55-41 in 2nd half

Lakers won by 18!



These scoring performances put Bryant into a league of his own within NBA history and showed how great he was as a competitor. Just like the player he idolized, Michael Jordan, the late Kobe Bryant wanted everyone to match his level of intensity and focus, which was not always met.

Bryant treated every game like it was his last and treated every practice like a real game. Players like Dwight Howard and Shaquille O’Neal, who love basketball but could also have fun, had personalities that collided with that of the Mamba. Anyone who didn’t want to dominate every game they played and seemingly did not do everything in their power to win, was not up to Bryrant’s standards.

Sadly, Kobe Bryant left us far too soon, but his memory lives on. His Mamba mentality is something that every athlete should want to aspire to have, with many carrying that sentiment with them today.

