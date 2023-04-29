“He poked the wrong bear” – Fans humiliate Dillon Brooks for avoiding media with early locker room exit 

After Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated by the LA Lakers, Brooks made headlines for once again declining to talk to media members. For the outspoken, and often-times controversial player, his silence didn't do him any favors.

According to reports, by the time media members were allowed in the locker room, Brooks was already gone.

Given that he talked plenty of trash early on in the series, fans weren't willing to let him off the hook without talking some trash back. As he left the arena, he was filmed getting heckled by Lakers fans, but that wasn't all. Twitter users also took to social media to troll Brooks some more.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some hilarious fan reactions to Dillon Brooks avoiding media members after the Grizzlies' Game 6 loss.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Dillon Brooks left the locker room after last night's game before media was allowed to enter, per @espn_macmahon Dillon Brooks left the locker room after last night's game before media was allowed to enter, per @espn_macmahon https://t.co/4U2WoxgOiH

Zero @dudefromKY @BleacherReport I’m sure he’ll be fine in the g league @BleacherReport I’m sure he’ll be fine in the g league 😭😂

Elias @Elias0369 @BleacherReport @espn_macmahon He did all this to himself he didn’t need to make those comments soft.. @BleacherReport @espn_macmahon He did all this to himself he didn’t need to make those comments soft..

Look @HeapsEasy @BleacherReport @espn_macmahon For someone who starts fires, he sure is scared of the smoke. @BleacherReport @espn_macmahon For someone who starts fires, he sure is scared of the smoke.

Ty Dolla @TyFadeaway @BleacherReport @espn_macmahon I would’ve respected the trash talking if he would’ve stood on his words even when the lost 🤦‍♂️ can’t run now smh @BleacherReport @espn_macmahon I would’ve respected the trash talking if he would’ve stood on his words even when the lost 🤦‍♂️ can’t run now smh

ʀᴜᴛᴛsᴋɪ 💫 @Clappedskiii @BleacherReport 🫵🏼 @espn_macmahon This dude thought he was gonna win a chip and get an inflated contract this summer🫵🏼 @BleacherReport @espn_macmahon This dude thought he was gonna win a chip and get an inflated contract this summer😹🫵🏼

Dillon Brooks criticized by former NBA player for playing victim card

Of course, this wasn't the first time that Dillon Brooks has been criticized in recent weeks. When the series was tied 1-1, Brooks infamously stated that he wished LeBron James was younger, so that he could give him more of a challenge.

Just days later, Dillon Brooks left everyone stunned as he claimed that media members were trying to paint him as a villain. That didn't sit too well with many, including NBA vet Matt Barnes, who took aim at Brooks for playing the victim instead of owning up to his trash talk.

During an episode of What's Burnin' with Rachel Nichols, Barnes took aim at Brooks, saying:

"How do you talk s**t and then try to say that the media and the fans are making you a villain? And then when you start getting your head busted you don't want to talk to the media no more? It's easy to talk s**t when s**t is cool. But when your back is against the wall, you got to stand on what you're talking."

With Brooks now a free agent, it will be interesting to see what this offseason has in store for him.

