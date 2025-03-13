"He has robbed them" - NBA fans react to Paul George reportedly being traded in the offseason by Sixers

Time is a luxury in the NBA, and Paul George's time as a superstar in the league seems to be running out at a rapid pace. Just a few months back, his signing was expected to be the move that finally took the Sixers into genuine contention, but now, with reports of the franchise wanting to trade him, fans have started to label the move a robbery.

The 2024-25 season has been one to forget for the 76ers' faithful. Their team has been plagued with injuries to their stars, and even when the big three of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have played together, the team has looked lost and has headed headfirst into the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes against all predictions for the team at the start of the season.

PG's awful play has been one of the major points of concern, and signing the 34-year-old to a four-year, $212 million deal looks to have set the franchise considerably. The latest reports suggest that the Sixers brass is already looking to trade the former Pacers star and cutting their losses on the move, and NBA fans have had a gala time reacting to the rumor on X.

"As they should. He has robbed them and been absolutely terrible this season." said one fan, reacting to the rumors linking PG with a trade.

"I remember he was saying how offended he was Clippers didn't give him the max," pointed out a fan, recalling Paul George's decision to swap LA for Philly.

"Gone head and retire and upgrade that podcast equipment big bro," trolled a fan, suggesting that George's NBA days are done.

Other fans alluded to the realistic chance that his contract is too hefty for any team to pick up.

With the former All-Star wing reportedly set to undergo treatment that could include surgery for the injuries that have limited him to just 41 games this season, this could prove to be one of the most difficult contracts to move for the Sixers. A dip in production, plus the continuation of his trend of injuries in recent years, would mean that Paul George is arguably at the lowest point of his career.

Paul George has his lowest scoring average since his sophomore season with the Pacers

Paul George, who was in the MVP and DPOY conversations not too long ago, has seen a massive fall from grace, with injuries playing a big part in his decline. The former two-way superstar is averaging a measly 16.2 points, which, barring his injury-riddled 2014-15 season, is the lowest measure for his career, dating to 2011-12.

Paul George in action for the Indiana Pacers against the Miami Heat - Source: Getty

Long gone are the days when PG and his Pacers were considered the biggest threat to LeBron James and the Miami Heatles. George now finds himself in the same discussion as former stars Bradley Beal and Kawhi Leonard for the worst contracts in the league, and it would be interesting to see if the Sixers manage to find a suitor for the wing in a trade.

