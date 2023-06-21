"He's a better baseball player than Michael Jordan" - NBA fans react hilariously to Victor Wembanyama throwing first pitch before Yankees game

Victor Wembanyama is in New York for Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft, where he is expected to be selected first overall. Wembanyama, who has been hyped as a once in a generational talent, was on hand at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday for the New York Yankees matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The French-born star threw out the ceremonial first pitch, missing the strike zone and the catcher altogether. Fans reacted to the pitch on Twitter.

Check out Victor Wembanyama's first pitch at Yankee Stadium below:

@Yankees_Heat_ compared his baseball skills to NBA legend Michael Jordan, who famously retired from basketball in between three-peats to try his hand at baseball:

"He’s a better baseball player than Michael Jordan already"

@rockets_enjoyer shared a reaction that may be influenced by how the lottery balls bounced:

"Such a terrible athlete. Thank god he’s not coming to my team"

@vanman_1000 questioned why he wasn't throwing out the first pitch in Texas:

"Wemby throwing out the 1st pitch for the Yankees but he plays for Spurs! The Rangers couldn’t afford him??"

@SugarSmith123 made a Zion Williamson related joke:

"Wemby: Beware of Moriah Mills."

@PlayboiLeb speculated about hitting against a 7'4 pitcher:

"that arm slot would be H**L to hit off of"

@Johnny__Bandini questioned if Wembanyama is deserving of the hype he has received:

"Ever other post is this kid 😂😂 remember when y’all hyped Zion like this wooowee that turned out well"

@Beautyman_12 questioned his status as the draft's top prospect:

"Can you take him 1st overall after this display?"

@donfrom96 questioned Wembanyama's passing skills:

"Welp no outlet passes from him"

@JackWynn912 claimed fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson would have been more successful:

"Scoot would’ve thrown a strike"

Can Victor Wembanyama live up to his pre-draft hype?

Victor Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field, 27.5% from three-point range, and 82.8% from the free-throw line for the Metropolitan 92 of the LNB Pro A in France. He was named Pro A MVP, Pro A Best Scorer, Pro A Best Defender, Pro A Best Young Player, and Pro A All-First Team.

Wembanyama has drawn on-court comparisons to Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has also drawn comparisons to LeBron James, with some pundits labeling him as the better draft prospect.

While Wembanyama is set to follow in James' footsteps by being selected first overall, he will have a lot of work to live up to the hype in the way that LeBron has. In order to do so, he will not only need to prove that he can thrive against the best talents in the world but also that he can stay healthy, which has been difficult for players his height in the past.

Check out Victor Wembanyama's highlights below:

