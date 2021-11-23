"He's got to be suspended, he knew he was wrong" - Stephen A. Smith calls for LeBron James to be suspended post the altercation with Isaiah Stewart

Stephen A. Smith is the latest to give his take on the nasty altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart. The stand-off almost precipitated a full-scale brawl between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron caught Isaiah Stewart near the eye after a tussle between the two for a rebound post a free throw. James' hit left Steward profusely bleeding, leading to the youngster taking offense and losing his cool. The forward went after LeBron multiple times and had to be restricted by arena security, teammates and coaching staff before the situation spiraled out of control.

Stephen A. Smith pulled up LeBron James for his role in the altercation and called for King James to be suspended for a game. He added that LeBron backed off because he knew he was wrong. Here's what Smith said during an appearance on ESPN's First Take:

"He's got to be suspended. I totally agree with Anthony Davis from the standpoint that he doesn't have a reputation as a dirty player. That's not who LeBron James is. But that doesn't mean the play in that particular moment of time wasn't dirty... LeBron's 6'9, 250-260 lbs. It ain't like he's some punk. He was smart enough not to do anything, but it ain't like he's some punk. He knew he was wrong."

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart are bound to face reprecussions for this incident. The league's tolerance towards scraps and brawls has become very strict. That is after incidents such as "Malice in the Palace" and the Denver Nuggets vs. Knicks brawl.

The Lakers will hope LeBron isn't suspended for more than a game for his role, while the Pistons will hope that Stewart does not face a hefty suspension with him being a key contributor.

Will the league suspend LeBron James after his altercation with Isaiah Stewart?

LeBron James is not known to be a dirty player and has rarely been involved in brawls or altercations due to his carefully protected image as the face of the league.

LeBron, like Michael Jordan, is careful with his image and is someone who thinks about the consequences of his actions due to it having the ability to affect his advocacy, business ventures and legacy. Hence getting into a brawl would be the last thing on his mind irrespective of how heated a situation gets, as seen by his reluctance to engage with Stewart despite the youngster's multiple attempts to stir up a fight.

The league will take LeBron James' dirty play into consideration despite his reluctance to part-take in the ensuing melee and will most likely hand the Lakers superstar a one-game suspension for his role.

However, the good news is that the Lakers may have been spurred by the incident and might go on a blistering run. It brought the struggling team closer with multiple players including Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, DeAndre Jordan and Rajon Rondo seen trying to protect their head honcho.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife AD on the LeBron/Stewart incident: "I don't know what he was trying to do but I know nobody on our team, 1-15, was having it. We going to protect our brother."

AD on the LeBron/Stewart incident: "I don't know what he was trying to do but I know nobody on our team, 1-15, was having it. We going to protect our brother." https://t.co/1Edc8XImPe

