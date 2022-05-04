“He’s probably got the most potential out of everybody” - Famous Los believes projected lottery pick in the NBA draft has no ceiling

Paolo Banchero is one of the top prospects for the NBA draft, and Famous Los believes the Duke Blue Devils star could have limitless potential.

Before entering NCAA basketball, Banchero was one of the top high school players in his class and expected to be one of the top draft selections.

After a slow start at Duke, he was one of the best players in the last two months of the season. Now, Banchero will need to prove that he belongs on top of this year's class, and one point working in his favor is his potential. NBA analyst and comedian Famous Los believes in Banchero's upside, saying:

"Somebody like Paolo ... he doesn't have a ceiling, because he can shoot it, dribble it. He can play defense, and he has the height. And their league boys. You don't put ceilings on league boys. He can push the ball. He probably has the most potential out of anybody."

Potential is the name of the game in the draft, and the three players at the top of the class all have the potential to be great. The question will be whose potential best fits the team with the top pick.

Paolo Banchero's game is limitless @Pp_doesit @famouslos32 "Somebody like Paolo... he doesn't have a ceiling."Paolo Banchero's game is limitless "Somebody like Paolo... he doesn't have a ceiling." 👀Paolo Banchero's game is limitless 🇮🇹 @Pp_doesit @famouslos32 https://t.co/YDzwMwVYbT

Banchero, the most prototypical of the prospects, could be the perfect fit for a team needing an identity on both ends of the floor but without a set system in place.

What makes Paolo Banchero an elite prospect for the NBA draft?

Paolo Banchero has a unique skill set that could make him the best player in his draft class.

The players at the top of the NBA draft have something elite about them that could make them the No. 1 pick.

While Chet Holmgren is an elite shot-blocker and Jabari Smith Jr. is an elite shooter, Paolo Banchero is someone who can do anything. His coachability and clutch ability could make him the top pick.

Chris Joseph Brickley @Cbrickley603 My guy has a VERY bright future! I think @Pp_doesit should be the #1 pick in this years NBA Draft; at 6’10” he can score at all 3 levels, he picks things up & listens really wellMy guy has a VERY bright future! I think @Pp_doesit should be the #1 pick in this years NBA Draft; at 6’10” he can score at all 3 levels, he picks things up & listens really well 💯 My guy has a VERY bright future! https://t.co/Y26B7eq217

When a team is picking No. 1, it often needs a player who can do everything and be the leader of the franchise in the future.

During the college basketball season, Banchero filled that role for Duke, whereas the other top prospects would not always be the leaders of their teams.

For the team with the first pick, it will be hard to make a bad selection, but Banchero is the one who can be the franchise leader if that's what is needed.

The draft is June 23.

