“He’s still the single biggest draw in all of basketball” - Shannon Sharpe says he’s not surprised by LeBron James’ extension, believes LeBron has been reassured that the roster will be improved

LeBron James recently signed a massive contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar forward added two more years to his contract with the Lakers. He will have a player option in the final year.

The four-time NBA champion will be paid $97.1 million from the extension alone, making him the highest-paid player in the history of the league. Considering that he will turn 38 this year, he will most likely retire in Los Angeles.

Shannon Sharpe, who is a big fan of LeBron, recently spoke about him on "Undisputed." Sharpe said that he wasn't surprised that the superstar extended his contract as he enjoys the city.

"I'm not surprised that he signed it," Sharpe said. "LeBron loves LA, his family loves LA, his kids are enrolled in schools in LA, so at this point, no, I'm not surprised that he signed it."

While there been speculation about him leaving, most NBA fans and analysts expected him to sign an extension.

LeBron James is still very popular among fans

At the age of 37, LeBron was one of the best scorers in the league. He finished last season averaging 30.3 points per game, the second-best scoring mark in the entire league.

Shannon Sharpe pointed out how James is still very popular, even in the late 30's, and that he will always have leverage due to his popularity.

"He's always going to have leverage. Jeannie [Buss] understands, she took that from her father. He understood that players, superstar players, is what drives it," Sharpe said. "He's still the face of the NBA. He's still the single biggest draw in all of basketball."

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled in the past two years, the truth is that LeBron James has been incredible. Unfortunately, he and Anthony Davis dealt with injury problems, which caused the Lakers to miss the playoffs.

The Lakers will most likely improve

Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron James was reassured that the Lakers would improve their roster and be competitive once again.

Rob Pelinka and Jeannie Buss will have to do a great job for this to happen as the team is not in an ideal situation at the moment.

"I also believe that he got assurances from Rob Pelinka and Jeannie that they're gonna do everything they can possibly can to always make sure this is a winning situation," Sharpe said.

Anthony Davis, the second-best player on the Lakers, appeared in only 40 games last season, while LeBron James missed 26 games. Unfortunately, Russell Wesbrook was not good enough to lead the team on his own.

The Lakers ended the season with only 33 wins, missing the playoffs. LeBron wants to win another ring before he retires, so the Lakers front office will have to figure out how to make the team competitive and win another championship soon.

