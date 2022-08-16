How many kids does LeBron James have? Shedding light on LA Lakers talisman's children's personal lives

LeBron James has achieved a lot of success on and off the court. James has three kids with his wife Savannah. His oldest kid, Bronny James, may soon become an NBA star.

Savannah and LeBron have been together since high school. They married in 2013 in San Diego, California. The couple currently resides in Los Angeles as James plays for the Lakers.

In this article, we will take a look at LeBron James' kids and share more information about their lives.

LeBron James has three kids

Savannah and LeBron became parents for the first time in 2004 when LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronny James, was born. Their middle child, Bryce, was born in 2007, while they also have a daughter named Zhuri, born in 2014.

Zhuri Nova James is the youngest member of the James family as she is only seven. However, she's already quite popular as she's been featured on her YouTube channel numerous times.

Zhuri's channel is managed by her parents and has over 200,000 subscribers as of August 2022. While it's still too early for Zhuri to pick her own career, it won't be surprising if she becomes a famous influencer once she grows up.

The YouTube channel is very interesting for those who follow the Los Angeles Lakers superstar as it shows the family in their free time.

Bryce James, the middle child of LeBron James, is a basketball player who attends Sierra Canyon High School. Despite being only 15, Bryce is 6-foot-6 and has a lot of potential.

Despite being two years younger than Bronny James, Bryce is much taller and will most likely be as tall as his dad once he turns 18. LeBron is listed at 6-foot-8, a mark that could easily be surpassed by his youngest son.

Besides basketball, Bryce has also played soccer and has expressed interest in ice hockey and football.

Bronny James could be NBA's next big thing

Bronny James is the oldest child of LeBron and Savannah James and he's been one of the best basketball players in the nation. Standing at 6-foot-3, Bronny has established himself as one of the best young prospects.

While Bryce is another great basketball player, it is very unlikely that Bronny James will enter the NBA one day. He's already received offers from colleges, including Michigan and Ohio State, and is one of the highest-rated four-star prospects.

LeBron James @KingJames 🤴🏾 Overtime @overtime @NikeEYB



28 PTS

6 AST

3 REB

5 3PM Bronny James just had one of his best games ever28 PTS6 AST3 REB5 3PM Bronny James just had one of his best games ever 💪 @NikeEYB 28 PTS 6 AST3 REB5 3PM https://t.co/odU3ZAcATG We just working! Stay low and stay locked in!🤴🏾 twitter.com/overtime/statu… We just working! Stay low and stay locked in! 🔒🤴🏾 twitter.com/overtime/statu…

According to ESPN, Bronny James is the 39th best prospect in the country. He is ranked ninth among point guards and is the sixth-best player from the West.

LeBron James will turn 38 at the end of the year and has a few more years left in his tank. If everything goes according to plan, LeBron and his oldest son will play together in the NBA.

The only question is whether or not they can team up and play together? There is no doubt that watching the James duo would be incredible!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar