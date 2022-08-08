Which colleges are trying to recruit Bronny James? Looking at the potential universities LeBron James' son can join

Bronny James is one of the top 50 recruits in the 2023 class. The 17-year-old currently attends Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. Next year, he will have to choose a college to continue playing.

Due to the NBA's one-and-done rule, James must play at least one year in college before being eligible for the NBA draft. He could also play overseas in a league with no age restrictions. He could follow other young stars by playing in the G-League, but college is the most likely route.

Bronny is far from the best player in his class but is the most famous since he is LeBron James' son. This article will look at a few different colleges Bronny James could commit to next year.

Bronny James could join Duke University

The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the most successful college teams for a long time. The team has won five titles in the last three decades, and Mike Krzyzewski has set the bar high.

Coach K retired last season, but the Blue Devils are expected to continue being a top team. Bronny James could help the team win another title while preparing for the NBA.

While he is not a groundbreaking player like his dad, Duke's program could help him develop and prepare for the professional league.

UCLA is a great option

The University of California would be an excellent option for the young basketball star. He wouldn't have to move out of his current city. Since LeBron James signed with the LA Lakers in 2018, his entire family has been there.

Black With No Chaser Sports @BWNCSports Lebron watching Bronny get his first dunk of the year for Sierra Canyon... Lebron watching Bronny get his first dunk of the year for Sierra Canyon... 🔥 https://t.co/iq6rXexjBr

Bronny is currently attending high school in Los Angeles, and committing to UCLA would make things much more manageable.

The UCLA Bruins lost the regional semifinals last season. Their last Final Four appearance was in 2018 when they lost to the Arizona Wildcats.

Bronny going back to his roots

Bronny James is currently in Los Angeles, but it won't be surprising if he picks Ohio State, returning to the state where he was born.

LeBron James didn't go to college but has hinted he would have joined Ohio State if he did. However, his son may choose this path, returning to the state he left a few years ago.

Whistle @WhistleSports



(IG/Zaire) Bronny James sitting in front of @KingJames ’ Ohio State locker(IG/Zaire) Bronny James sitting in front of @KingJames’ Ohio State locker 🔥 (IG/Zaire) https://t.co/veMCadNkpw

The Ohio State Buckeyes haven't had much success lately, so there wouldn't be much pressure on Bronny James. After all, he is a four-star recruit. So, joining this college would make sense from a basketball perspective.

After four years in Miami, LeBron James returned to Cleveland, winning his first championship for the Cavaliers. The Buckeyes won the title in 1960, but perhaps Bronny could bring them some success.

