"‘Hey, you’re one of the best two guards in this game, you’re going to be one of the greats'" - 3x NBA champion gives credit to Shaquille O'Neal for giving him unshakable confidence to succeed

Shaquille O'Neal was already a three-time champ and the NBA’s most dominant force when he teamed up with Dwyane Wade in Miami. “D-Wade” was entering his second year in the league when Shaq came to South Beach.

Wade had a solid rookie season, averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The leap he made in the sophomore season, however, was stunning. The “Flash” recalled on the “Point Forward” podcast the impact Shaq had on him, particularly early in his career:

“He was somebody that was a great to be able to show me what it’s like to be great. I gave him so much credit for what I did on the court at a young age, in my second year in the league, but also off the court. … When Shaq says, ‘Hey, you’re one of the best two guards in this game. You’re going to be one of the greats,’ I don’t need no more juice than that!”

O'Neal arguably fell into the Miami Heat’s lap when the imposing big man was traded by the LA Lakers in the summer of 2004. O’Neal’s glittering resume was unmatched among active players at that time.

Shaq was already a three-time NBA Finals MVP, which no one has done since Michael Jordan did it twice in the 1990s. His averages in five appearances in the finals before joining the Heat were staggering.

Despite all the accolades, O'Neal shut down talk of the Heat becoming his team. He made it known before the season started that Miami was Wade’s team. It was the kind of confidence-building move that the Heat would get to enjoy over the years.

With the help of Shaq, “D-Wade” made the All-Star team for the next 12 years. More importantly, the “Flash” showed O’Neal was right when he led the Miami Heat to the 2006 NBA Finals, winning the NBA Finals MVP.

O'Neal played only three-and-a-half seasons in Miami as he was traded to the Phoenix Suns. His impact on Wade, however, gave the Heat a franchise cornerstone that turned the team into Wade County.

Dwyane Wade carried Shaquille O'Neal and the Miami Heat in the 2006 NBA Finals

The Miami Heat were down 2-0 in the 2006 NBA Finals against Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks. Shaq later recalled in his jersey retirement ceremony in Miami that he was “very scared” when the Mavs took the two-game advantage.

Wade made O'Neal proud the rest of the way. The “Flash” put up 42 points in Game 3, giving the Heat a much-needed jolt. He added 36 in Game 4, 43 in Game 5 and capped it off with 36 to close out the series. The duo gave the franchise its first championship.

“D-Wade” averaged 34.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.8 apg and 2.7 spg in the series.

The Heat had someone special, and Shaq played a big part in making that a reality.

