“Hit me in my face, ni**a”: Leaked audio shows P.J. Tucker fuming at Giannis Antetokounmpo before trolling him for missed free throw

Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker tried to draw a charge on his former teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo, during Philly’s season opener against Milwaukee on Thursday. However, Tucker was instead called for a blocking foul and let the referees hear about it in an expletive-filled rant.

In leaked audio from the play, Tucker complained that Antetokounmpo spun into him and elbowed him in the face:

“Hit me in my face, ni**a,” Tucker said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Are you serious? That’s crazy, bro. He just went right into my face. That’s crazy. I know his moves from the back of my head. Catch and spin, he turned himself right into my face. I didn’t take another step.”

Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first free throw. Tucker then trolled the Bucks superstar by referencing the famous phrase “ball don’t lie:”

“F**king ball don’t lie,” Tucker said.

He then fired one last shot at the refs before heading to the bench:

“F**k your call,” Tucker said.

However, Tucker remained visibly frustrated on the sidelines as he continued to murmur about the call:

“That’s bulls**t,” Tucker said.

Expand Tweet

Overall, it was a rough night for Tucker, who went scoreless, racking up five fouls over 26 minutes as Philly fell 118-117 to Milwaukee.

The Sixers (0-1) next play on Saturday on the road against the Toronto Raptors (1-0).

Also Read: Top 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo investments over the years after amassing more than $200 million in career earnings

Giannis Antetokounmpo says the Bucks are Damian Lillard’s team

Milwaukee Bucks superstars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the No. 1 guy in Milwaukee since the 2016-17 season. However, according to the superstar forward, things may be different this season with fellow superstar Damian Lillard in town.

During an interview ahead of the Bucks’ season opener against Philly, Antetokounmpo said that he envisions Lillard being the team’s main guy this season:

“I’m about sacrifice. I’m about putting the work in each day, and I believe in him. Basically, my vision is this is his team,” Antetokounmpo said.

“It doesn’t matter what people say. … At the end of the day, for him to feel successful, he’s got to feel really confident.”

That certainly proved to be true in the team’s season opener. Lillard led the Bucks with a game-high 39 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and four 3-pointers on 45.0% shooting.

Meanwhile, Antetokoumpo added 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks on 45.5% shooting.

The Bucks (1-0) next play on Sunday at home against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1).

Also Read: "This dude is a 2-time MVP" - Damian Lillard spills beans on what fuels him to win championship with Giannis Antetokounmpo for Bucks