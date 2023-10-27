"This dude is a 2-time MVP" - Damian Lillard spills beans on what fuels him to win championship with Giannis Antetokounmpo for Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to win a title after trading for Damian Lillard last month. The entire Bucks fanbase is hopeful that they can see both stars lead the team back to the NBA Finals. Lillard recently shared what motivates him to win a title for the city of Milwaukee.

The Bucks opened their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. This will be the first look of the new Big Three in Milwaukee, featuring Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Many expect them to take over the East this season with their new star power.

Chris Haynes asked Lillard about how he's been able to transition to the new team. Given that Dame played in Portland for all of his career to this point, some would think that adjusting to a new environment would be difficult.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's been different, Lillard said. "Eleven years in the same place, you build up a certain level of comfort. My whole family basically live in Portland. But it's been a smooth transition. The make-up of the other teams make it a lot easier, the fact that we got a lot of vets that love basketball. They take this job serious."

The seven-time All-Star is looking forward to having a great season with the Bucks and, now that he's with another superstar, competing for a title.

"I think in this situation, obviously playing next to (Giannis)," Lillard said. "This dude is a two-time MVP and a monster out there."

Expand Tweet

Lillard will finally have a real shot at playing for a contender. Giannis also signed a contract extension, worth $186 million, to stay with the team for three more years.

You might also be interested in reading this: Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest injury update from Milwaukee Bucks (Oct. 26)

Damian Lillard feels "very free" with the Bucks

A new season for the Bucks, together with a new star, has generated a lot of attention. In a recent interview, Damian Lillard shared how he felt with the Bucks.

"I think this is the best basketball situation for me," Lillard said. "The depth is what makes me think this is my best chance to win. We've just got to be healthy. And we've got to be together.

The seven-time All-NBA player compared his situation with the current state of the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden.

"My situation is not the same as James' situation. ... I don't have any anger or anything like that toward anybody," Lillard said. "I feel very free. I'm stepping into a new thing. I feel free. I'm happy to be here. I'm excited to be on a good team with a real opportunity to win a championship."

Expand Tweet

With Lillard's mindset, the Bucks are right on track and could be the team to beat in the East.

Also read: Damian Lillard hints at dropping song about 'life lately' as partner Kay'La Lillard seeks custody amid divorce filing