Houston Rocket's Rumors: Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade is a possibility, Veteran center emerges as free agent target and more

The Oklahoma City Thunder are open to trading Russell Westbrook this summer

After being bounced from the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors for the fourth time in five years, multiple reports claimed that the Houston Rockets were willing to trade every member of the roster. However, flash forward a month and Houston have yet to trade away any of their most significant assets, while their longtime adversary in Golden State has lost DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant.

Suddenly, the Rockets look like they could have a shot to win it all next season, and Daryl Morley appears willing to upgrade his roster after failing to bring Jimmy Butler back to Houston. While Houston has been largely quiet in free agency, trades are likely, and here is all the latest Rockets rumors you need to know.

Russell Westbrook is a trade target

Just a few days ago, the LA Clippers stunned the NBA by luring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to Los Angeles. The move has instantly put the Clippers among the teams to beat in the West, while the Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be heading in the opposite direction.

With the Thunder's chances of competing seemingly over, General Manager Sam Presti has discussed a possible trade with Russell Westbrook, and Tim MacMahon of ESPN is reporting that the Rockets are among the interested teams:

The Houston Rockets are among the teams interested in trading for Oklahoma City All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook... A source said that (Chris) Paul would not necessarily need to be involved in a deal that delivers Westbrook to the Rockets, although his $38.5 million salary is a perfect match with Westbrook's.

Westbrook, 30, has averaged a triple-double in three consecutive seasons. He has four years left on his current contract, and a move to Houston would reunite him with his former OKC teammate in James Harden.

