Houston Rockets 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection, and training camp storylines to follow

The Houston Rockets had a disappointing 2020-21 NBA season but look to turn that around in 2021-22. The Rockets ended the season with a 17-55 record, having the worst record in the NBA. That record won them the second overall pick in the 2021 Draft. The Rockets have some solid talent with Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr., Eric Gordon and John Wall if he plays this season.

Houston Rockets’ roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Houston Rockets 2nd overall pick Jalen Green drives into the paint

Outside of Daniel Theis, who joined the Rockets in a sign-and-trade, the Houston Rockets did not make any free agent signings. That shouldn't be surprising, as most free agents pick teams that will compete for the playoffs. But rest assured, the Rockets are not worried about any of that after the draft class they just brought in.

By the end of the first round of the 2021 NBA draft, the Rockets had made four selections, essentially hitting a quick reset on their roster. The Rockets selected Jalen Green second overall, Alperen Sengun 16th overall, Usman Garuba 23rd overall, and Josh Christopher 24th overall.

Each player brings a different style of play. Green and Christopher are high upside scorers from the wing position but are skilled enough to impact games now. Sengun is a technically gifted offensive power forward who needs some time to grow on the defensive end. Garuba is the opposite of Sengun, as he will bring in defensive toughness right away but little to no offensive output.

Other than Kelly Olynyk, who left in free agency, no key player left the team this offseason. Avery Bradley left for free agency, but only appeared in 17 games for the Rockets.

Important storylines for Houston Rockets’ training camp

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall with the ball

#1 Young talented guards/wings

Kevin Porter Jr. showed the NBA last season that he is still a talented player. After joining the Rockets mid-season through trade, he averaged 16.6 points with 6.3 assists per game. Porter will be a piece within the Rockets' future, and it is just what role that will be.

The Rockets drafted both Green and Christopher, who all have a similar playing style to Porter. They are all lengthy scorers who are inconsistent shooters with little effort on defense. If the plan was to get three young James Hardens, the have Rockets succeeded in doing so.

Out of these three young players, which one will become the cornerstone piece for the Rockets organization? This season will help the Rockets front office figure that out.

#2 How good can Christian Wood be?

Every year Christian Wood has bounced around the league looking for a home, and every year he has improved as a player. It all collimated with 21 points and 9.6 rebounds per game last season. This was after the Houston Rockets signed him to a three-year $41 million contract.

It looked like Wood was possibly on his way to making an NBA All-Star Game, but injuries derailed his season.

Entering that second year of his contract, can Wood continue to improve? The likely answer is yes, even more, because he became even more dominant paired with Porter Jr. running the offense. With more time to build the offense around Wood, he could grow even more this season.

#3 What will happen to the veterans?

The Houston Rockets made a clear statement in the draft that they want to retool around their young draft picks. Players like Eric Gordon and John Wall might not have a role if this season is all about growing the young talent.

Second, the Rockets have a lot of money tied up in both Gordon and Wall, who will make up a combined $68 million. Wall makes $44 million of that number, but both contracts will be hard to trade. You would hope that both would play well enough to warrant a decent trade offer where you don’t need to give up any future picks.

With Wall not expected to play at all this season, the question is a little more concerning what to do with these highly paid, aging players on the Rockets.

Predicted starting lineup for Houston Rockets heading into 2021-22 NBA season

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.

It would be awesome to see the Rockets roll out with all four rookies in game one of the season, but they probably won’t do that. Porter and Wood earned the right to be starters after last season, and Gordon might get a start to increase his trade value. It would also be hard not to start the player you selected second overall.

Point Guard – Kevin Porter Jr. | Shooting Guard – Jalen Green | Small Forward – Eric Gordon | Power Forward – Kenyon Martin Jr. | Center – Christian Wood

