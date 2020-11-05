The Houston Rockets have been one of the most successful franchises in NBA history in terms of regular-season win percentage (seventh all-time), and they have entered the NBA Playoffs in 13 seasons since 2000. Here, we will discuss the team's greatest starting 5 of the 21st century.

Houston Rockets' greatest starting 5 of the 21st century

The Rockets' 13 NBA Playoffs appearances since 2000 are the second-highest among teams without an NBA championship during that stretch (the Indiana Pacers have 15).

Of course, many players have been essential pieces of the Houston Rockets set-up since 2000, and that has been the method of regular-season success for the franchise. The Rockets have 13 straight seasons with a winning record, which is huge, considering the San Antonio Spurs hold the record with 22.

In this list, we will take a look at the five players who have helped the Rockets find regular-season success since 2000.

Without further ado, let us start.

Point Guard - Chris Paul

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul played just two years with the Houston Rockets but, with him on the squad, they were able to challenge the almighty Golden State Warriors team that had Kevin Durant.

CP3 averaged 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Houston Rockets on 44% shooting from the field in 116 regular-season games. He helped the team achieve their only season with at least 60 wins in their history, with a league-best 65-17 record in the 2017-18 NBA season.

In the 2018 NBA Playoffs, Paul averaged 21-6-6 on 46% shooting and was the main reason why the Houston Rockets had a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals against Golden State. However, a hamstring injury forced him to miss games six and seven, and Houston lost the series.

His short time at Houston was still huge for the team's NBA title aspirations, and an NBA Finals appearance was on the cards without his injuries.

Shooting Guard - James Harden

Houston Rockets v Denver Nuggets

James Harden got traded to the Houston Rockets before the 2012-13 NBA season and has been the franchise player ever since.

Harden had started just seven of his 220 games for the OKC Thunder in his first three seasons but he became a superstar with the Houston Rockets.

Harden averages 30 points, eight assists, and six rebounds per game for Houston.

Moreover, he has led the NBA in scoring three times, once in assists, and earned an MVP, eight All-Star appearances and seven All-NBA selections; all after joining the Houston Rockets.