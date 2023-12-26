Houston Rockets Injury Report (Dec. 26): Latest update on Reggie Bullock and Tari Eason's availability

Reggie Bullock and Tari Eason have been key rotation players for the Houston Rockets, who will host the Indiana Pacers on December 26 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Rockets have not won against the Indiana Pacers since November 2019.

For those who want to catch the action, Space City Home Network and Bally Sports Indiana start the broadcast at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers have the luxury of enjoying the game through an online livestream.

According to the most recent injury report by the Houston Rockets, Tari Eason and Reggie Bullock are both marked as 'questionable' to play against the Indiana Pacers. Victor Oladipo still has no timetable on his return from knee injury and is not expected to suit up.

The Houston Rockets currently hold a 15-12 record and are placed 8th in the NBA Western Conference standings.

What happened to Reggie Bullock and Tari Eason?

Reggie Bullock has been in and out of the Rockets roster and he has missed a total of 16 games already this season. He has not suited up for the team in the last five games due to an illness.

On the other hand, Tari Eason has been sidelined for the last two games because of a leg injury that has become chronic this season. He has missed a total of eight games for the same reason.

Reggie Bullock and Tari Eason's stats vs Indiana Pacers

The last time these two teams met was back on March 9, 2023. The Indiana Pacers won that matchup 134-125 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Reggie Bullock was not a part of the Houston Rockets at that time. Tari Eason did play that game and he came off the bench, putting up 10 rebounds, eight boards, one steal and one block.

The Rockets at that time were led by rookie Jabari Smith Jr., who hit 30 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and a block while Jalen Green had 25 points, four assists and three rebounds.

So far this season, Bullock has been averaging 1.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in the 11 games he has played. He has logged in 8.5 minutes per game.

Second-year player Tari season has been providing the team with similar numbers for the 2023-24 season, averaging 9.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals.