Reggie Bullock is reportedly signing with the Houston Rockets after he was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs. In his last two seasons, he played for the Dallas Mavericks, where had signed a three-year contract in 2021. The contract would pay the 2013 draft pick an annual salary of $10,012,800.

This season, Bullock is all set to be paid $10.5 million by the Rockets. In the 2021-22 season after playing for five teams, Bullock and the Mavs agreed to a $30,038,400, three-year contract.

Before signing with the Mavs, his longest contract was with the Detroit Pistons in his rookie year. In 2013 Bullock and Pistons agreed to a four-year deal that paid him $5,857,804 in total and an average salary of $1,464,451.

On July 12, the Mavericks traded Bullock to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that sent Grant Williams from Boston to Dallas. Bullock and the Spurs agreed to a buyout, allowing him to sign with any team except the Dallas Mavericks. Moreover, the Spurs still have one player on the roster with a guaranteed contract to waive or trade before Oct. 23.

Reggie Bullock played 78 games for the Mavericks last season, starting 55. Before signing with the Rockets, Bullock played for the LA Lakers, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

Can Reggie Bullock find his place in Ime Udoka’s rotation?

Bullock is a highly efficient 3-point shooter, and finding a position for himself in the rotation should not be difficult for him. More importantly, with Kevin Porter Jr. not with the Rockets, the 32-year-old is expected to have a big role to play.

Without Porter, their shooting has obviously suffered to a significant extent. Coach Ime Udoka has addressed the absence of the shooting. Bullock’s presence would help the team's shooting efficiency significantly.

Bullock’s presence could also help the Rockets significantly on the defensive end. He is a 6-foot-7 guard who brings length to the floor. Moreover, he's also capable of defending multiple positions. The ex-New York Knicks player averaged 7.2 points, 1.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season with the Dallas Mavericks. He also shot 38.0% from the 3-point line.