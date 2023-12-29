Houston Rockets Injury Report (Dec. 29): Latest update on Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr.'s availability

Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. are starters for the Houston Rockets and both have been key pieces in the team's victories. The Philadelphia 76ers are their next opponents as they clash on December 29 as part of the huge 10-game slate of the NBA to treat basketball fans.

Space City Home Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia will broadcast the game. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will also be made available to watch through an online live stream on NBA League Pass.

According to the recent injury report by the Houston Rockets, both Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks are out against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tari Eason has a chance to play as he is a game-time decision by the Rockets medical staff. Victor Oladipo is still out and has no timeline to return from his knee injury.

The rest of the team including Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet are available to play.

What happened to Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr.?

Dillon Brooks just missed his first game of the season against the Houston Rockets due to an oblique injury he suffered on December 26. Meanwhile, Jabari Smith Jr. has not missed any games in the 2023-24 season but is set to miss his first due to an ankle injury on December 27.

The good news for Rockets fans is that these injuries are not long-term and the team should announce when they will be back soon.

Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr.'s stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The last time these teams met was back on February 13, 2023, when the Rockets lost to the Sixers by a wide margin of 19 points. Dillon Brooks was not yet part of the Houston Rockets roster since he was still playing for the Memphis Grizzlies at that time.

Smith Jr. saw action and he was able to tally a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds. He struggled from the field shooting only 3-of-14 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.

This season, Brooks has provided the Rockets with 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.7 assists per game, while Smith chips in 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists a night.