Houston Rockets Rumors: 3 Free Agent centers that the Rockets could sign

The Houston Rockets entered the 2019 postseason in a fragile state. The team had just been eliminated from the postseason by the Golden State Warriors for the fourth time in five seasons, and there were significant locker room issues between Chris Paul and James Harden.

Multiple reports suggested that the entire roster was available if the right offer came along, however, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s demise handed the franchise a lifeline. After allowing Paul George to leave for Los Angeles, the Thunder quickly sent Russell Westbrook to Houston, providing Harden with a bonafide second-star. Meanwhile, the trade also allowed the Rockets to solve their locker room issues as Chris Paul and his huge contract were sent to Oklahoma City.

Houston's successful off-season has renewed hope that the team can finally win a title, although the current roster still lacks depth, and a backup center should be a priority. With plenty of veteran free agent guard still available, the Rockets should have no issues solving their center shortage, and here are three of the most likely options.

#3 Joakim Noah

Back in February of 2014, Joakim Noah was coming off a second straight All-Star appearance and the-then 29-year-old would later that year be named to the All-NBA First Team. However, the league has changed hugely in the ensuing half a decade, and Noah is now battling to save his NBA career.

Persistent injury issues have resulted in Noah playing in just over a third of all regular-season games over the past four years, and his limited offensive skillset has also seen other players preferred.

However, the defensive side of Noah's game remains strong, and the 34-year-old should be able to provide the Rockets with at least one season of productive performances from the reserve unit.

