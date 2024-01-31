Houston Rockets trade rumors: 5 centers available at NBA Trade Deadline 2024 ft. Clint Capela & more

The trade rumors of the Houston Rockets have continued to make headlines ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Currently, the team is 11th in the Western Conference with a 22-24 record, meaning if the season were to end today, they would miss the play-in tournament. At the same time, the team is below average on offense, marking a clear area for improvement.

On offense, they sit in 20th place for efficiency ratings among teams, while on defense, they rank seventh in the league. Heading into the deadline on Feb. 8, Rockets trade rumors have largely circled around their need for a center.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five centers they could pursue at the trade deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Rockets trade rumors: 5 potential centers available for the team

#5: Robert Williams III

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

Since being traded to Portland, Robert Williams has played in just six games, marking a new career-low for the big man. While injuries have plagued much of his career, Rockets trade rumors indicate that the team is interested in him, according to The Athletic.

Given his lack of availability this season, the expectation is that the asking price around Williams will likely be low.

#4: Kelly Olynyk

Utah Jazz v Boston Celtics

Kelly Olynyk has found a home for himself in Utah, where he averaged 28.6 minutes per game last season and has averaged 20.5 minutes this season. During that time, he's posted a career-high 42.5% from downtown, meaning he could be just what Houston needs.

According to Rockets trade rumors from The Athletic, Houston is interested in the veteran big man, likely because of the offense he brings to the table.

#3: Bismack Biyombo

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Three

Bismack Biyombo and the Memphis Grizzlies have struggled this season, largely due to injuries to key players such as Steven Adams and Marcus Smart. In addition, since returning from suspension, Ja Morant has also dealt with an injury.

Although he may not give the offensive boost of Olynyk, his efficiency and rebounding abilities make him a great asset. With Biyombo on a one-year deal and the Grizzlies struggling, expect the Rockets to look to buy low.

#2: Andre Drummond

Memphis Grizzlies v Chicago Bulls

Much like Bismack Biyombo, Andre Drummond may not lack the offensive bag of Kelly Olynyk. However, his efficiency and rebounding abilities can't be understated. The Chicago Bulls notably seem to be improving with the absence of Zach LaVine, meaning the team may be hesitant to trade Drummond.

Despite that, Rockets trade rumors from The Athletic indicate the team has him on their radar should the Bulls show a willingness to part ways with the longtime vet.

#1: Clint Capela

Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks

If the Atlanta Hawks decide to blow it up and enter a rebuild, a number of teams are expected to be interested in Capela. As an offensive threat who resembles a traditional big man, Capela can make the Rockets a fearsome team in the paint.

According to Houston Rockets trade rumors from The Athletic, if the Hawks are willing to hear offers for Capela, the Rockets are willing to negotiate.

As we approach the NBA trade deadline, teams like the Houston Rockets will look to become true postseason contenders. At the same time, other teams who have already positioned themselves to finish the season in good standing likely want to improve.

Although Adrian Wojnarowski had predicted that this trade deadline would be more lackluster than years past, that could change. With just over a week until the trade deadline, only time will tell how things play out.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!